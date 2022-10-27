The interim president of the board of directors of RTVE, Elena Sánchez, appears this Thursday in the Congress of Deputies in Madrid. MARSHAL (EFE)

The interim president of the board of directors of RTVE, Elena Sánchez, has defended this Thursday during her appearance before the parliamentary control commission, the contracting of television content to external producers, an operation that was authorized by the board of directors last week. “We don’t have a fridge. In January we were going black”, she said in response to a question from Vox. Sánchez has assured that contracts worth 23 million euros were approved to guarantee the broadcast throughout the season of successful programs such as MasterChef either The hunter.

In his first ordinary appearance in the control commission, Sánchez stated that the formats examined in the last board of directors were the same proposals planned for the meeting on September 27, the day on which the then president of the corporation, José Manuel Pérez Tornero presented his resignation. He has detailed that audiovisual content was approved at that meeting to complete the broadcast grid. Among the formats that received the green light were six episodes of the humorist José Mota’s program, the contests the joker, from the company Glop to Glop; The hunter, by Mediacrest, and The day that… format that will be presented by the Onda Cero journalist Julia Otero and will be carried out by Lacoproducer, part of the PRISA Group (editor of EL PAÍS).

The head of RTVE has explained that until July 30 the corporation has established agreements with 75 collaborating companies and has said that the group is working on a plan to assess whether the current media can take on productions that until now have been dealt with in a system of external production or co-production. Sánchez recalled that by legislative mandate, the corporation has the obligation to favor the Spanish audiovisual industry.

Faced with accusations that it is outsourcing production, it has maintained that in the first seven months of the year 197,272 more hours of internal production have been recorded than in the same period of the previous year. It has also advanced the possibility that it flies to the grill The 2 News, a news program that has been broadcast for 27 years and was withdrawn to concentrate resources on coverage of the pandemic or the La Palma volcano. According to Sánchez, the board of directors “has among its objectives the recovery” of the informative brand. He has also announced that the directors are working on a “rearming” of the grid of La 1 de TVE, which will see the light in the first months of 2023. And at the initiative of one of the directors, a space will be launched on the activities of the Ombudsman and the way in which he channels citizens’ complaints and suggestions. In the cultural field, Sánchez has assured that new musical formats will be created that are identified in La1 “and that cover an audience as open as possible, trying to attract that young audience”. In the morning slot, he will continue betting on information and current affairs.

The interim president, who has been proud of the four Ondas awards won this week by RTVE —two of them for informative work—, has indicated that she will continue betting “on this type of information and with this quality, at this level”.

accusations

Both the PP and Vox have taken advantage of the appearance of the provisional president of RTVE to accuse the Executive of carrying out an “assault on RTVE”, of modifying the bylaws to “intervene in public radio and television” and of having caused the “resignation induced” by Pérez Tornero. The popular Macarena Montesinos has accused the head of the corporation of being an “accomplice” of the Government.

In his defense, Sánchez has declared himself a firm supporter of public service and has assured that the corporation “does not admit political interference of any kind”, while urging the members of the commission to solve the crisis caused after the resignation of Pérez Tornero and appoint a new director and name a president with full executive functions. “I will be delighted”, she underlined, “to hand over to the person chosen by you at the very moment it occurs”.

The deputy of United We Can Sofía Fernández Castañón has asked him about the planned dates for holding the oppositions. The deputy has said that she feels "concerned because it is a strategic issue and she considers" that the praxis to date is totally improvable ". For Sánchez Caballero, competitions are a strategic issue "of the first order for the company" because, as he specified, it needs to adapt "to the reality of the audiovisual market and incorporate new profiles, new digital skills" and because the company is immersed in a retirement process, since the workforce has a relatively high average age, and needs to replace these casualties. In this way, he has recalled that the public employment offer is expected before December of this year 2022 and that it is anticipated that 1,082 temporary employment stabilization positions and new entrants will be filled through different processes of public calls.

