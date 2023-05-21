the kazakh Elena Rybakina won this Saturday the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome after the abandonment at the beginning of the second set of the final of the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

Rybakina She had scored the first set 6-4 and was leading 1 game to 0 in the second when the Ukrainian, author of a surprising run on the Roman clay, sat in the chair and called the doctor.

Injured in the left thigh, according to the WTA, she finally resigned, in tears, and went to greet Rybakina, who succeeds the Polish Iga in the list of winners swiatek.

Rybakina, winner of Wimbledon last year and finalist of the Australian Open in January, won the fifth title of her career, her second of the year after winning in Indian Wells against Sabalenka. Thus, she happens to appear on her own merits among the favorites for Roland Garros, which begins in a week.

to prevail in Romebenefited from two retirements from his rivals, Kalinina and previously from swiatek in the quarterfinals.

In the final, which began at 11:00 p.m. local time due to the long rain interruption of the men’s semi-final of more than four hours, the Kazakhstani started at an easy pace.

Kazakh Elena Rybakina after winning the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome/EFE

After losing the start service, he improved and his greater power helped him to score the first set.

Despite her defeat, Anhelina Kalinina, 47th in the world, will achieve the best ranking of her career, after this unexpected trip in Rome. In principle she will be 25th in the world in the next classification WTA.