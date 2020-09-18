No other proposal like longevity Tell me how it happened to understand the evolution of Spanish society, also through technological gadgets. “The so-called dumb box was an event, it seemed like magic. There was also a before and after with the washing machine or the refrigerator. In the series I experienced the arrival of those computers that looked like bricks, ”says Elena Rivera (Zaragoza, 1992), who accompanied the Alcántara for 13 years (the same ones she debuted for).

After starring this summer Inés del alma mía, the actress is filming Sunrise, Antena 3 adaptation of the popular Turkish fiction Fatmagül, in which his character suffers a multiple violation whose images end up being shared on social networks. Her suffering is twofold. The viral video ruins his life even more, causes the rape to never end because everyone believes they have the right to have an opinion and enter into the controversy of whether or not they are guilty. Making this series I wondered if it is better if there is no certain technology ”.

It is not the only time that Zaragoza has considered it. In addition to being against sharing images of minors on Instagram (“I would never upload photos of my nephews eating them with kisses”), she has seen incredulous how this platform censored a supposed nude. “You couldn’t really see anything. The female body, something so natural, would not have to be sexualized. You swell to see photos of men who can see everything. We still have that mentality, we have to evolve and fight against it ”.

During the confinement, the actress bought a tablet for a reason that goes beyond reading scripts. “I took advantage of the time to study and finished my degree in Children’s Teaching. So it made my online presentation easier. ” She also taught those students who are already digital natives. “As part of my end of year work I put YouTube videos so they could see how films are made. They gave me a thousand turns. We must not close and think that because it is a game they will not learn. On the contrary, they will be more motivated ”.

His spur for technology was his older brother. “He is a computer engineer and he fixed my computer when he thought I had loaded it.” He was also fond of video games: “I liked the FIFA, and as a child I played a lot Super Mario Bros”. Now she prefers books on paper – “I like the smell and touch cannot be replaced” -, although for music, she, who is also a singer, is more of Spotify: “I like variety, in my lists there is flamenco, pop, country… ”. As for that smartwatch that his aunt gave him, “controls my heart rate when I run, but keeps dust in a drawer.”

The tablet has been a great help to keep the family close (“It’s funny that the more connected we were, the more isolated we were”), but I would not recommend this type of device to binge on streaming. “I don’t criticize the platforms, but everything is getting more precarious, like watching a movie on a mobile phone. The collective experience of cinema is lost, you take refuge in your helmets and your screen ”.

What you want is to go back to the rooms. Like when he saw Yo, robot and kept wondering: “What if the machines invade us and the human being cannot do anything?” A challenge? Play a female version of Mark Zuckerberg. “I loved it The social networkHopefully I could invent something like that and be told you’re the bomb. “