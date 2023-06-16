The saxophonist Elena Ríos has revealed the situation that made her accuse Tenoch Huerta of sexual assault last week. The activist has narrated, through a statement on her Twitter account, that during a sexual relationship with the actor, he removed her condom without notifying her. “The consensual acts at the beginning do not determine that they continue to be consensual all the time because removing the condom without warning is a crime of sexual assault and in English it is known as stealthing”, the activist has written. In countries like Spain, removing the condom without consent during a sexual relationship is considered a crime of sexual abuse; however, Ríos points out that in Mexico these behaviors are not typified.

The activist has also criticized Poder Prieto, the group to which Huerta belongs and at the time Ríos was also there: “They turned their backs on me and attacked me to defend him.” The actor, who has not positioned himself on this latest revelation, denied having assaulted her and pointed out on Monday that they had a consensual relationship for months.

Just a week ago, Ríos blew up social networks by accusing Huerta of being a “violent and sexual predator.” After that statement, the saxophonist points out, she has received messages from other women sharing her experiences with Huerta: “Unfortunately he is a modus operandi which Tenoch has exercised in a normal way for years and which consists of looking for emotionally vulnerable women, making them fall in love, using them as a sexual trophy, abruptly stopping communication and disappearing, not taking emotional responsibility, and then victimizing himself”. According to Ríos, other actresses and members of Poder Prieto told him that “you had to go through him” to be part of the group, which was born to fight racism in Mexico.

The activist, a survivor of a brutal acid attack in 2019, has indicated that she met Huerta in December 2021 at a Poder Prieto forum. But that their relationship began in March 2022 at a meeting of human rights groups. “He constantly courted me and indeed, his friends from Poder Prieto are witnesses of that, but they are not witnesses of the intimate time I had with him. During that whole week, I believed in all the nice things he said to me and I fell. I fell in love and I’m not ashamed because everyone gives what they have. The statement that Tenoch issued tries to make me look like a scorned woman. It took me a lot of work to assimilate and process all these emotions but this does not mean what he wants to imply.

Huerta, in the position he established on Monday, pointed out that for a few months he had “a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship” with Ríos, “as many can attest.” “However, after she was done, Elena began misrepresenting our interactions both in private and in front of mutual friend groups. As a result, a few months ago I hired a legal team to initiate the corresponding actions to protect my reputation,” the actor wrote.

The saxophonist accuses the actor of “victimizing himself” and acting on her gaslighting —“a pattern of emotional abuse in which the victim is manipulated into doubting their own perception”— and pity play —(attitude used by the abusive person to distort the true story and appear as the damaged party)”. In addition, the activist includes the multiple threats that she has been receiving since the accusation against Tenoch Huerta, among which they threaten to attack her again with acid.

