Elena Cecchetin, the “diabolical shoes” and the now missing photo of a killer with a bloody finger on social media

David Puente is known as a “search for hoaxes” but his investigations are often shrouded in the veneer of ideology, with which he tries to bend the facts to his ideas. But what do these do to you? They persist in persisting and bounce back on him, making him look bad. For example, his latest fixation is for the case of Elena Cecchettin, the sister of the unfortunate Giulia barbarously murdered by her ex-partner Filippo Turetta. And it is good to say straight away that sister Elena’s story is completely separate from that of poor Giulia and, more generally, from the drama of feminicides which must be fought as a formidable social emergency.

Having said this, a spin-off emerged from the story – so to speak – which concerns Elena’s passion for dark world. It all started from an interview done by Dritto e Rovescio (Rete 4), in which she wore a black sweatshirt with a inverted pentagram (symbol Satanic because it has two points facing upwards). Elena – sparking much controversy – declared that all males are guilty of “rape culture” and above all of “patriarchy” but she also aroused curiosity about how she dressed herself to be seen by millions of Italians.

So we also did a bit of fact-checking. This sweatshirt is a model called “Skategoat” from the Thrasher commercial brand. The crafty manufacturer markets this type of clothing and related accessories to teenagers prey to esoteric, gothic, punk and dark metal mania. This is for the sweatshirt. The fact is that by going to Elena Cecchettin’s Instagram profile, @siderealfire, the surprises begin.

In the meantime some photos – the two most compromising – they have been deleted in a hurry but they can be found on the web. One in particular concerns a young murderer who sucks a bloody finger. How can you not think about the sad story that happened to your sister? Apart from a few normal photographs there are a series of images that seem to come straight out of a Dario Argento horror film. These are punk – dark photos in which Elena Cecchettin always appears with strictly black clothes: in one she has a pair of disturbing dark wings, in another she wears an upside-down crucifix as a necklace (a satanic symbol), in another she has an expression distressing with a mouse descending from the top of her shoulder, in another she is photographed with it skeleton of an animalin another he shows the image of an anatomy book with the skeleton of Ganesha (a man – elephant god of Hindu mythology), in another post a skullin yet another she has strange straps that have marked her thighs, as if it were a bdsm game, in another she has a chain with a padlock on her right thigh and the writing “the chastity belt is down” and then many other similar ones. Finally there is one in which she is wearing a bra made of an inverted black pentacle (satanist symbol).

Yesterday Puente intervened by writing an article in Open with the reckless title: “Unfounded accusations of Satanism against Elena Cecchettin”. The journalist explains the symbolism of the sweatshirt: “Nine years ago the meaning of the presence of Baphomet, the pagan idol with the goat’s head, and whether there was a connection with Satanism was discussed. But just look at the word to understand the reason for the animal’s presence. Skategoat is a term used in skateboarding to define an ‘excuse’, a ‘scapegoat’ who blames you when you don’t succeed in a trick. Scapegoat in English is called scapegoat, hence the pun on skate. This explains why there is a goat on the logo.”

And then again: “The logo is seen externally as promotion of satanic worship, but the ideal of the magazine is of a ‘symbol of challenge’ and a ‘questioning of the rules’, of societal pressures, of curiosity and of accepting the values ​​of others. In fact, images of Baphomet appeared in the albums of Heavy Metal bands, a musical genre that has often been associated with Satanism.” Therefore for Puente the diabolical goat cannot be interpreted here as a satanic symbol but is a “symbol of challenge” which however is found in Heavy Metal fans “often associated with Satanism”. But then by saying that the girl is a follower of this type of music, he implicitly says that she could be associated with Satanism.

Puente goes on to counter the most serious complaints regarding Instagram, where the offending photos I described earlier still exist. He writes: “Many have thought of one fanatic of the satanic cult. In reality, most of the clothes she shows in the photos concern music (often associated with Satanism, by her own admission ed.)”. Meanwhile this is not true because out of 106 posts currently present, the majority instead recall satanic images and not just musical ones. Just look at them and count them.

Analyzing the videos (“reels”) there are 8 and of these 6 are largely dark, not recommended for minors. And then he continues: “In another photo he shows a very recognizable t-shirt, the Nirvana one with the writing Nevermind”. We then “followed” this photo. Going to the “Posts they tagged you in” section of Instagram you find the same image, with a user, “altercore”, writing: “Love this shot by @siderealfire in our Adara Vegan Black Platform Boots. Grab yours from www.zibru.com”. Cecchettin also puts a “like” on the post, which means that she appreciates it and shares its contents. Going to the address you will find a Polish sales site (Zibru Footwear) which advertises the series of “diabolical shoes” with the eloquent name: “new demoniacult drop” which fall into the product sector of the so-called “Satan Shoes”. In short, Elena wears – and is enthusiastic about – the shoes they make direct reference to Satanism. In fact, the producer even thanks her. What else is there to add?

It’s not that Elena Cecchettin has committed any crime, for charity. However it seems clear that you use Satanist symbols. This does not mean that she is a “satanist” in the technical sense, i.e. frequent black masses or similar, but the connection is there, of course! To deny it, it is necessary to distort the facts and logic, as Puente artfully does. It is good to clearly underline this point because this verbal ambiguity is often played on. “Using Satanist symbols” does not automatically mean “being Satanist” but it certainly means being strongly attracted to that world and in some cases being its followers.

Puente advertised his article on X but followers didn’t like it much attempt to distort reality. For example, Luis writes: “I mean, excuse me, if a skateboard brand uses a satanic symbol, doesn’t the sweatshirt have satanic symbols??? A goat inside a pentacle??? But by God, where did you put elementary logic, Mr. Puente”?. Mauro Di Mauro: “The ‘Reversed Pentacle’. David, please. It’s a brand, but the symbol is clear.” Fabio Rossetti: “the photos with the inverted cross are not skater stuff…”. G’oz: “Actually, that is a real pentacle complete with a goat… also in the profile (I don’t publish photos out of respect) there are photos with upside down crosses and similar stuff… and I don’t think the meaning is the cross of St. Peter”.

But why does Puente bother to do all this and get himself into a thicket of criticism and hostile comments? Because he is trying to defend not Cecchettin, who in other situations she would have persecuted as an adept of black cults included in the hoaxes, but because is bringing grist to the mill of woke ideology, of which he is an advocate together with his newspaper. In fact, the victim’s sister, declaiming her violent speech against the patriarchy and all male rapists, provoked the enthusiasm of those who support this ideology. It is not for nothing that the well-known deputy Alessandro Zan writes on the PD website: “A hug to Elena Cecchettin for the outrageous and delusional attack of the Northern League member Valdegamberi (a councillor, moreover a non-League member, who was the first to notice the facts, ed.). It is It is inconceivable that institutional violence should be added to the pain for having reiterated the sacrosanct truth which apparently destabilizes those who feed this toxic patriarchal system.”

I close by reporting the insightful comment of the user Tousen which well summarizes the thoughts of many: “Dear Elena Cecchettin, it is useless to hastily delete these photos from your Instagram profile (he reposts them, ed.), they are already everywhere, we expect at least an explanation, ironic that those who preach the re-education of man have idealized serial killers on their social networks”.

