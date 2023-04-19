The journalist and writer Elena Poniatowska receives this Wednesday the Belisario Domínguez medal, awarded by the Mexican Senate and which in the past was awarded to personalities such as the novelist Carlos Fuentes, the left-wing politician Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas or the biologist Julia Carabias. It is the most important medal that a Mexican citizen can receive and, in this case, legislators have unanimously approved the recognition. The act, however, will be marked by a decision that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced last week: he said that he would not attend to “guard the presidential investiture” from the “aggressions” of the opposition, despite the support of the writer to your government. He did not care that the president has not appeared in the last two ceremonies either, and for the same reasons that he explained this time. In the preview of the award, only López Obrador is mentioned, a new example of the strong polarization of the country.

The plenary session of the Senate unanimously approved last week to grant recognition to Poniatowska. “She is a benchmark for social commitment, civic spirit, service to the country and, above all, freedom,” said Sasil de León Villard, president of the Belisario Domínguez Commission and senator for Morena, the president’s party. The favorable vote was supported by legislators from all parliamentary groups: the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the National Action Party (PAN), the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), the Citizens’ Movement, the Labor Party, the Plural…

The figure of Poniatowska, who is the author of the most famous chronicle about the massacre of students in 1968, The night of TlatelolcoHe managed to get them to agree seamlessly. But the president feared the act would give the opposition space to attack. “I no longer go to those events because there are many attacks. Our adversaries are very angry, so they put on shows and I have to take care of the presidential inauguration. Because to be famous they can disrespect me, humiliate me… ”, he said Thursday at his government’s morning conference.

Criticism came immediately after the announcement. Senator Lilly Téllez, from the PAN, demanded her presence from the president: “That he show his face, that he have pants and come to the Senate of the Republic if he is a Democrat.” The coordinator of senators of the PAN, Julen Rementería, considered that the absence of the president was “a slight.” “It is not explained that the president does not come to be present at such an important protocol act,” he said. Dante Delgado, from Movimiento Ciudadano, opined that “it is disrespectful” to the Senate and “to an exceptional woman.”

Whether López Obrador attends or not, Poniatowska will enter a select list of Mexicans who have been recognized for their work in the arts, humanities, politics or business. Since the distinction was established, almost a century ago, only nine women have received it. The medal has been awarded since 1954 in honor of Senator Belisario Domínguez, born in the State of Chiapas 160 years ago. Domínguez was an outspoken opponent of dictator Victoriano Huerta and was assassinated for his activism in 1913. Both Poniatowska and López Obrador have expressed admiration for him. “Giving the medal of such a man to a consistent woman like Elenita Poniatowska is quite an event, isn’t it? Because they have been given to people who did not deserve it,” said the president.

López Obrador has participated in two of the four deliveries that the Senate has made since 2018, when the president assumed power. In these years, the recognition has gone to Carlos Payán, founder of the newspaper The Day; for the activist Rosario Ibarra, who refused the medal until there was progress in the case of her son, a victim of forced disappearance; for the health personnel who worked during the covid-19 pandemic and for senator Ifigenia Martínez and the doctor Manuel Velasco Suárez -the latter posthumously-. The president only attended the first two and then he was absent with the same excuse that he has used on this occasion.

“But I am very pleased that the Belisario Domínguez medal has been awarded to Elenita. Elenita is exceptional”, said the president. Poniatowska, who will turn 91 in May, is part of the group of intellectuals that supported López Obrador when he arrived at the National Palace. In these years, the writer has been received by the president at his government headquarters and she has also participated in the morning. Also on the list are historian Lorenzo Meyer, columnists for the day Enrique Galván and Pedro Miguel, the producer Epigmenio Ibarra, the film director Luis Mandoki, the actor Damián Alcázar, among other figures that the president himself has listed a few times.

Poniatowska is, for López Obrador, an intellectual “of great respect.” She started working as a reporter in the newspaper excelsior in 1953 when he was 21 years old and, over time, he has become a witness and protagonist of the cultural, political and intellectual life of Mexico. His support for López Obrador has not been without criticism. “It is serious to divide Mexicans, which has been happening. I do not agree with the word fifi. We should tell López Obrador. Because it is also very simplistic ”, he expressed, for example, in the radio program of the journalist Carmen Aristegui.

After the president announced that he would not attend the Senate, Poniatowska was disappointed. “It saddens me because I was walking with him for many days, I spoke at many of his rallies… It is a decision that he makes and I respect it. He called me on the phone and I told him that what he had decided was very good. Well, not that he was very well, but well, it was his decision, ”she told Imagen TV. In the morning, López Obrador had left the door ajar to the possibility of attending – he answered “I don’t think so” to a journalist’s question about his attendance. Whatever the outcome, if he is absent or if he decides to throw a last-minute surprise, he already has a place in the act.

