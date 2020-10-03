In the video, Elena Medel analyzes the keys to her novel. THE COUNTRY

“The novel begins and ends there,” says Elena Medel, pointing to the Atocha station from the terrace of the Reina Sofía Museum. The novel she is talking about is The wonders (Anagrama), her debut as a narrator after signing three books of poems that have made her a reference in the genre. The wonders also ends on a very specific afternoon, that of March 8, 2018: “That day feminism was installed in the consciousness of many people and I wanted to underline it from two very different points of view.” It refers to its protagonists. On the one hand, María, a woman from Córdoba close to retirement who makes a living as a cleaner in Madrid. On the other, Alicia, thirty-year-old from the same origin who stops in the capital to work on whatever comes out. For the first, the March 8 demonstration is the culmination of decades of activism. For the second, a nuisance that saturates the subway and delays her return home.

They both live on the outskirts. Like the writer herself – also from Córdoba, also 35 years old – who has come to the center with a pass to go to the doctor and, later, to the interview. She lives in Puerta Bonita, one of the neighborhoods in the Carabanchel district that has been confined for days by the Community of Madrid. It is, together with Atocha, Canillejas and the Cordovan neighborhood of Cañero, a key setting for the novel. How has confinement been experienced there? “As one more complication in the day to day. The dichotomy between being a virus or a vaccine is absurd when 90% of the neighbors have to go out to work. It was reduced to the cliché of a neighborhood that has as many inhabitants as A Coruña. That right. The left used the reverse stereotype: the good savage. They talked about Carabanchel and it is not that they had not stepped on it, it is that they had not gone into Google to see a photo. Meanwhile, the Abrantes health center has been missing doctors since August ”.

Medel is, he says, very aware of where he lives and the class to which he belongs. So much so that she does not hesitate to describe her novel as “politics”. In case there were any doubts, she managed an unequivocal job title: Ideology. “Then it changed, like so many things.” The one that hits bookstores next Wednesday is not the first version of The wonders. There were other 10. Nor is it the first novel written by this author who at the age of 17 dazzled with her first collection of poems. Three more novels ended up in the trash can. “Writing poetry,” he explains, “has helped me painlessly discard what is left over: be it a scene or a whole book.” The final version includes many suggestions from friends, from Anagrama and even from Surhrkamp, ​​the German label that is already translating it. The same as Einaudi in Italy and others in the UK, Holland, Portugal and Greece.

The daughter of an unemployed administrative assistant and an employee of a reprography company, as a child Medel lived with her grandmother while her parents worked. She liked to turn the pages of magazines and one day she replaced them with children’s books. The great revelation would be the anthology of the generation of 27 that they gave him when he started the institute: “I discovered Poet in New York. I didn’t hear about it, but there was something there that appealed to me. That was the language I wanted to speak. And I started writing ”. Until then, her first steps with writing did not happen, she says, of “normal”: changing the end to the chapters of. Oliver and Benji.

When she had enough poems, she put together a book, gave it a title — My First Bikini — and submitted it to a contest. She won, it was translated into English and Swedish and she began to be the parsley of all the recitals and round tables. “Now I think I should have waited to publish,” he laments. “I was a teenager among people my parents’ age.” She was the poet of the moment as Ana María Moix, Blanca Andreu or Luisa Castro were before. “The poet of the moment and the working-class writer”, he laughs, “are like the bearded woman: a mixture of fairground attraction and quota to calm consciences. Before, there was a place for only one writer per generation. That has changed. Now we are dozens, we are no longer so invisible ”.

She herself has contributed to that visibility. In 2004 she founded the La Bella Varsovia publishing house, which publishes poets such as Lara Moreno, Mercedes Cebrián, Luna Miguel and María Sánchez, whose. Field notebook It has sold more than 6,000 copies, a stratospheric figure for a book of verses. His challenge is now to dive into the past: “Maybe in 27 there wasn’t a woman who wrote Poet in New York, but did they have the conditions to do so? Concha Méndez ran away from home because her parents didn’t want her to study or write. Lucía Sánchez Saornil was from a very low class and left literature for journalism to eat. What writer could, like Lorca, ask her family for money because she was in Madrid doing a literary career? None. And then there is the canon. Are they worse than Domenchina and others on the official payroll? It is not true that there are no authors, you have to look for them ”.

To these circumstances he adds another: motherhood. “There are women writers who had a 15-year break because they were mothers,” she argues. And she recounts a case that seems heartbreaking: “When Carmen Martín Gaite wins the Nadal Prize, they do a report on Abc with this headline: ‘Nadal’s dinner’. In the photo she appears feeding her daughter, because she has not gone to Barcelona to fail. It was her sister, who called her every time a voting round passed. Days later, they interview her and she recounts her day to day: when the girl goes to bed and Ferlosio goes to the gathering in Gijón, she begins to write. And she adds: ‘There are afternoons when I spend hours dreaming of that moment.’ And it’s Martín Gaite! ”.

Sexist and classist literature

“Machismo has marked the history of literature,” he stresses, “but also classism. And less is said about that. Woman and poor, nor do I tell you. It is written with talent and effort, yes, but also with time. If you do not have money to buy it, it is impossible to consider projects of a certain ambition. Well, it is possible to steal hours of sleep, overexertion and accept a lot of jobs that normally you would not accept. She combines writing and editing with proofreading and reading for other labels. “But I am not the exception,” he clarifies. “Money and precariousness are continually in conversations with my friends. Some wonder what young people want. Easy: make ends meet ”.

That is part of his first novel. And that’s what his latest collection of poems was about, Chatterton (2014). It took eight years to finish it. Why? Elena Medel uses the adjective epic a lot as a nice synonym for disastrous, and her answer is that those were “epic years”. On December 27, 2011, while Ana Botella took office as mayor of Madrid on TV in a cafeteria, she was waiting at the Méndez Álvaro station to return to Córdoba. “In three months I experienced the collapse: I separated from my partner and lost all my jobs,” he says. “Every week someone would call me to cancel a collaboration. I went from having a current salary — 1,200 euros — to earning zero. He super month. Then you go back to your parents’ house and you’re on a loan, you try to build a life and you can’t. He lived in a drill ”. Did you have a feeling of failure? Failure sounds too solemn. More like frustration ”.

They rejected a book of stories that a publisher had asked him and he wrote Chatterton with the feeling of last chance. They also rejected it. He tried his luck at the Loewe Prize and won the youth category. Months later he published his collected poetry and titled it with a verse by Louis Aragon: A black day in a pretend house. In 2015 he returned to Madrid “more aware of the weight of money”. So much so that its lack is the backbone of Las Maravillas, a formally very risky novel in which, in addition, the Transition is narrated from the periphery: youth of my parents. There was an entire country in provincial cities or suburbs. However, the story has been told not only from Madrid, but from the center of Madrid ”. For this reason, along with the work of Rafael Chirbes, Belén Gopegui or Marta Sanz, he cites as a key influence the feminist cinema of Cecilia Bartolomé: “Carmen de Carabanchel it marked this novel ”.

Although the young protagonist of Las Maravillas was born, like her, in 1985, Elena Medel maintains that her generation has a vision of politics that is closer to that of the older protagonist, focused on associationism. “The social and the political are related less and less,” he argues on the way to the bus stop in Atocha. “It was seen on 15-M and it has been seen in a state of alarm: the neighborhood pantries acted while the parties did not lift a finger.” Then he adjusts the mask, washes his hands with hydroalcoholic gel and says: “In three quarters of an hour I am in Puerta Bonita.”

The wonders. Elena Medel. Anagrama, 2020. 228 pages. 17.90 euros. Released on October 7