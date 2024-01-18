The military drama “Air” was released in Russia. This is the author's view of Alexey German on the defense of Leningrad during the siege. At the center of the story is a Soviet fighter squadron: the killed pilots were replaced by unfired girls with no experience, now the fate of the city is in their hands, they will have to quickly become aces or die. Izvestia was the first among Russian media to watch the film even before the world premiere and write a review of it.

One of the main roles, the officer, commander of the women’s detachment Rita, was played by actress Elena Lyadova, known for the films “Elena”, “Leviathan”, “Space as a Premonition”, “The Geographer Drank the Globe Away”, the TV series “Betrayal” and “Psycho”. Izvestia spoke with the actress about her role.

“There are many films about war, and many of them are similar to each other. But in “Air” we talk about a woman at war. Since the times of Ancient Greece, we have become accustomed to the fact that stories about war are for men. The male hero saves the world, and we perceive the woman as a mother, a keeper of the hearth. A woman is something tender. But it turns out that she can also save the world and show courage. Without wasting your tender heart, eventually becoming even more than a woman. In the film we are talking about those who did not learn to be heroes. They are just girls who wanted to love and kiss, but life circumstances forced them to sit at the controls of an airplane and defend their Motherland. Do your duty. To do something that nature did not prepare them for. To become even something of a superman,” said Elena Lyadova.

The Moscow premiere of the film “Air” took place on January 16, and the film was released in Russia on January 18, the 81st anniversary of the breaking of the siege of Leningrad.

Earlier, Alexey German discussed the film and the problems associated with its “cancellation” in the West with Izvestia. Izvestia also visited the filming of the film and witnessed advanced special effects technologies that were used in Russia for the first time.

Read more in Elena Lyadova’s exclusive interview with Izvestia:

“In the film we talk about those who did not learn to be heroes”