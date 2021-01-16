‘Antidisturbios’ has received the Forqué award for the best fiction series and Elena Irureta, for the best actress for ‘Patria’. The interpreter has asked Ane Gabarain to take the stage at the gala. «I want to share it with Ane. Goes up. We have both done it well and when we came on the train we commented: ‘either they give it to both of us or nothing,’ “he explained with a laugh, thanking the jury for their choice and Aitor Gabilondo for the opportunity. Hovik Keuchkerian has received the award for the best male performance for his role as Osorio in ‘Anti-riot’, which left the award aside – «it weighs a lot», he said- and after defending the profession «a guild that is born, lives and die for the emotion “he asked for a minute of silence for” all the victims of this fucking virus.

Several ideas were highlighted at the Forqué awards gala. The first, that culture is a safe place. The second, that it has been of first necessity in a fateful year for our lives. This was made clear by Imanol Arias. The actor was responsible for kicking off the ceremony. He did so by explaining that 2020 “has not been an easy year” and that 2021 has not started off on the best foot. “Our classrooms have become movie theaters, our balconies, concert halls,” he said. “It is true that without the people who have saved our lives it would not have been possible, but without cinema and culture either,” he closed by recalling “those films that have managed to extract a piece of happiness from us in the midst of misfortunes.” Then Pablo Alborán marked a version of ‘What A Wonderful World’.

It was an atypical gala, with an audience full of empty seats, and with the public present equipped with the corresponding mask. Miguel Ángel Muñoz and Aitana Sánchez Gijón were in charge of giving rise to all the awards in a somewhat rigid script and with some flaw -aitana said that the cinema had allowed him to return to Madrid in the nineties when ‘The girls’ was set in Zaragoza ‘-, but very emotional, with a constant tribute to the health workers, police transporters who shared a presentation with actors and actresses during the presentation of the winners.

‘Adú’, by Salvador Calvo; ‘Akelarre’, by Pablo Agüero; ‘Rosa’s wedding’, by Icíar Bollaín and ‘Girls’, by Pilar Palomero, will compete for the award for the best fiction feature film at the 26 Forqué Awards, whose gala this Saturday will kick off the film awards season . These awards will celebrate their XXVI edition at IFEMA Palacio Municipal (Madrid) in a ceremony “with all the necessary measures in the face of the crisis derived from COVID-19”.

As a result of the health crisis, the organization of the awards has also exceptionally considered that films not released in cinemas, but on television channels, platforms or video on demand, participate in the candidatures for the different awards in their 2020 edition. As the organization has explained, these awards aim to “show their support for the punished cultural sector, a safe space with a low incidence of outbreaks.” In addition, they understand that holding this ceremony will mean “support for the presence, with security measures, of events in theaters or movie theaters.” The Forqué Awards will be held in Madrid for the second consecutive year after the itinerant experiences of 2017 in Seville and 2018 and 2019 in Zaragoza. “We want to remember that precisely the cinema, series and other areas of culture have accompanied society since the beginning of the pandemic,” they added.

This year, the awards feature three new categories that recognize “the growing importance” of series in audiovisuals: best series, best male performance in a series and best female performance in a series. In the main section of this format (endowed with 6,000 euros), compete ‘Antidisturbios’, by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Isabel Peña; ‘La casa de papel’, by Álex Pina; ‘Patria’, by Aitor Gabilondo; and ‘Veneno’ by Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. The total sum of nominations leaves ‘Rosa’s wedding’ and ‘Girls’ as the highest contenders to capture the largest number of trophies in the film categories, with three nominations each (best film, best female performance and Film Award and Education in Values). In series, ‘Anti-riot’ with five nominations is the one that stands out ahead of ‘Patria’, with three.

In the cinematographic section, the candidates for the best female performance are: Andrea Fandos (‘The girls’), Candela Peña (‘Rosa’s wedding’), Kiti Mánver (‘The inconvenient’) and Patricia López Arnáiz (‘Ane’ ). For their part, they choose the best male performance: David Verdaguer (‘One for all’), Javier Cámara (‘Sentimental’), Juan Diego Botto (‘The Europeans’) and Mario Casas (‘You will not kill’).

Regarding series, the finalists for the best female performance are: Ane Gabarain (‘Patria’), Daniela Santiago (‘Veneno’), Elena Irureta (‘Patria’) or Vicky Luengo (‘Anti-riot’). Competing for the best male performance are: Álex García (‘Anti-riot’), Hovik Keuchkerian (‘Anti-riot’), Javier Cámara (‘Vamos Juan’) and Raúl Arévalo (‘Anti-riot’).

The four awards for the best performance are endowed with 3,000 euros each and the winner will come out of a double voting system with a jury made up of specialized press and members of EGEDA. The award for the best documentary feature film, endowed with 6,000 euros, has as finalists: ‘Antonio Machado. The blue days’, by Laura Hojman; ‘Letters wet’, by Paula Palacios; ‘The year of discovery’, by Luis López Carrasco and ‘El Drogas’, by Natxo Leuza. The best short film, financially endowed by FlixOlé with 3,000 euros, will come from the shortlist formed by: ‘A la cara’, by Javier Marco; ‘Yalla’, by Carlo D’Ursi; and ‘Yo’, by Bego Aróstegui.

Four are the productions that aspire this year to win the Award for Cinema and Education in Values: ‘Adú’, by Salvador Calvo; ‘Rosa’s wedding’, by Icíar Bollaín; ‘The girls’, by Pilar Palomero; and ‘One for all’, by David Ilundain.

Finally, the nominees for Best Latin American Film (endowed with 6,000 euros) are: ” Nuevo Orden ‘, by Michel Franco (Mexico).

A total of 91 fiction and animation feature films, 73 documentary feature films, 104 short films, 20 Latin American films and 39 series have participated in this edition; Of which, exceptionally, as a consequence of the health crisis, films not released in cinemas, but on television channels, platforms or video on demand, have been considered commercial premieres.

The gala will be broadcast by TVE. The José María Forqué 2020 Film Award is organized by EGEDA with the participation of the Madrid City Council, the Community of Madrid and RTVE, and has the collaboration of the Ministry of Culture and Sports and other sponsors such as Mercedes Benz, FIPCA and FlixOlé.