Elena Fanchini is dead: the world of skiing in mourning

The former skier has passed away at the age of 37 Elena Fanchini. The blue had been ill for some time, she was fighting against a tumor. In her career she had collected a world silver in downhill in Bormio 2005 and two wins in as many World Cup races.

Defeated the tumor that had struck her in 2017, Elena Fanchini had to surrender to the recurrence of the disease. The former Italian skier was the eldest of the Fanchini sisters (Nadia and Sabrina the sisters, all former World Cup athletes). In January Sofia Goggia had dedicated her victory in the downhill race in Cortina: “Eli is for you” the words of the Olympian. And Elena Fanchini replied: “That red bib gave me a smile”.

Elena Fanchini, the silver medal at the World Championships and two victories in the Ski World Cup

A mourning has struck the women’s team of the Alpine Ski World Cup and the whole family of winter sports during the World Ski Championships in France. At the end of a serious illness, she died in her Solato house at just 37 years old Elena Fanchini, champion from Brescia retired in 2017: she had defeated the disease in 2018 and was back on the slopes, before finally retiring in April 2020.

Born in Lovere (Bs) on 30 April 1985, Elena shone in the free descent of the 2005 World Championships in Santa Caterina Valfurva when, not even 20 years old, he conquered an amazing one silver medal behind Janica Kostelic. She is the sister of former internationals Nadia and Sabrina, she took part in six editions of the World Cup and three Olympics. In the World Cup he won two downhill victories in Lake Louise in 2005 and in Cortina in 2015, for a total of four podiums, despite a repeated series of injuries that have never taken away her smile and the ability to be loved by teammates and opponents. The President Flavio Roda and the whole family of the Italian Winter Sports Federation are close to Nadia, Sabrina, father Sandro and mother Giusi in these difficult hours.

