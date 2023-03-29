Elena Di Ciocco’s confession: “I’m HIV positive”

Elena Di Cioccio has been HIV positive for 21 years: the actress and presenter herself confessed it to Hyenasthe broadcast of which she was also sent, broadcast on Italia 1 on the evening of Tuesday 28 March.

“I am 48 years old and have been HIV positive for 21 years. I have HIV” he has stated Elena Di Cioccio who has also written a book on the subject, Bad Bloodto be released on April 4th.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the presenter confessed that she had kept her HIV-positive status secret from many people, revealing the truth only to a few close friends: “And I experienced all kinds of reactions: flight, compassion, anger. But the problem is how I feel about this thing. Medicine has ended the era of the purple halo, of fear: for you and for us”.

Daughter of the drummer Franz Di Cioccio, one of the founders of the Premiata Forneria Marconi, and of the manager Anita Ferrari, Elena Di Cioccio told how she experienced her condition: “Fifteen years ago: I cut my hand in the theatre, blood comes out. They come to help me and I yell: ‘No, don’t touch me’. Damn what a bad temper. Today medicine says that we are chronic patients: in no way can I infect anyone. A relief”.

The interpreter also recounted the suicide of his mother and the death of his brother, which occurred by suffocation when he was three years old. On her mother he declares: “In her first Tso I told her: I have to let you go. She replied: you are right. When it happened, somehow I was ready. I had already said to myself: the day will come when he will and the morning I found all the messages on the phone I understood before reading them “.

Elena Di Cioccio also confessed to having had various addictions, “It creates well-being and commits you, even to try to get out of the hole”, in particular that from cocaine discovered by her mother: “At a wedding I came out of the bathroom and found in front: you who are excited you don’t notice but from outside you can see everything very well. She just told me: no, you don’t either. She was so scared and in pain and helpless that she went right through me.”

The presenter also had to deal with toxic relationships, which resulted in beatings: “If you are anorexia of affection, even one who raises his voice or worse gives you attention”.

Then, the statements about the father: “I decided to worry only about me. We don’t have relations with dad, everyone went his way. But there’s always tomorrow, who knows. What I hope now is to finally be myself”.