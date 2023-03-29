The former Hyena spoke openly about her HIV positivity in a monologue on Italia 1 and said that now she is negative and proud of herself

Elena DiCioccioactress, radio and TV presenter, daughter of Franz Di Cioccio of PFM, was a Hyena for a few years, from 2005 onwards, and this evening she returned to the program that made her known to the general public to address a theme very important, speaking for the first time in front of everyone about his HIV status.

Elena Di Cioccio's monologue to the Hyenas — "Hi, I'm Elena DiCioccio, I am 48 years old and have been HIV positive for 21 years" the artist began, starting her monologue in front of the Italia 1 audience, then continued. "I have HIV, I'm one of those with the purple halo. I was very young when this diagnosis completely changed my life. At first I was afraid of dying, then of being able to hurt others. 'And if you infect someone?', I said to myself, 'I would never forgive myself for that'. it never happened, I have never infected anyone and I have not died. Instead in these 21 years, while the therapies gradually allowed me to live an increasingly normal life, to kill me was a huge shame of myself. I experienced the disease as if it were a fault. I thought that between me and the other, the worst person was always me. I felt dirty, flawed. I was afraid of being mocked, insulted, disqualified by the prejudice that still exists against us HIV-positive people".

Elena Di Cioccio and the hidden disease — The actress and presenter then explained why she hid her HIV positivity for so long: “To defend myself, I hid the disease by starting to live a double life. One in the limelight and another destructive and depressed. But a half life isn’t a life, and I realized that I would die of it if I didn’t make peace with that part of me. I am many things and I am also my disease. Today I am proud of myself, I am no longer ashamed, and HIV which is very different from how you imagine it. I’m not dangerous I am negative and as long as I am cured I cannot infect anyone. You can touch me, hug me, kiss me and everything in between. If you want to continue to be afraid, I accept it, but turn your gaze towards your real enemy. Ignorance”.