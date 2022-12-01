For the murder of little Elena Del Pozzo, the mother’s lawyer explained what they are waiting for and her intentions for the trial

Before the start of the trial for the little girl’s crime Elena Del Pozzo, the mother’s lawyer, has revealed what he intends to do. Furthermore, they are still awaiting the medico-legal and scientific reports of the investigators, on what emerged from the autopsy and from the findings in the house and in the car.

Martina Patti the young mother of 23 years, has been under arrest since she confessed and did find the body of his only daughter, alone 5 years.

His lawyer Gabriel Celestiin a new interview with Live Sicilyexplained what his health conditions are and also what are his intentions on what to do during the process, for his assistant. The lawyer stated:

We are still awaiting the outcome of the medico-legal and scientific tests. Only after these results will most likely go to trial. At the moment there are no major news.

Most likely during the trial, we will also ask for a psychiatric report. The woman has confessed to her faults and in recent months, she has become aware of what she has done.

The crime of little Elena Del Pozzo

The crime took place in the early afternoon of last June 13th. Precisely near the house where the woman lived with her daughter, in the hamlet of Mascaluciain the province of Catania.

Martina Patti from her story and also from the images of the cameras, went to film the child in kindergarten, around 13.30. Only later did they go home and she made her eat a pudding and then they came out again.

It is precisely at this point that the woman brought the little one into a ground nearby and ended his life, with several shots from a cutting weapon. The latter has not yet been found.

Before confessing to the crime, the mother led the police to believe that three criminals had kidnapped little Elena. Only the next day when she realized that her lie didn’t hold up, did she confessed everything and brought the agents to the place where buried the child. He is now in the prison and his trial should begin shortly.