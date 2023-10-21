Serious mourning for Elena D’Amario. Over the course of the last few hours, a person very dear to her passed away. The dancer herself announced it through her social channels. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Elena D’Amario is one of TV faces most loved and popular. Recently, the dancer of Friends she was hit by a serious mourning. Therefore, her beloved grandmother recently passed away. To spread the sad announcement on social media it was herself.

In detail, D’Amario has published a photo on his Instagram profile which portrays his Dear Grandma with her husband. These were the words written to accompany the caption to bid her a final farewell:

Now you are together again.

Hello grandmother. I love you and I will love you forever. I do not want to be without you.

I want to imagine you like this, Grandpa under your arm… tied together as you walk around Termoli full of light, yours. You are my example of the purest Love.

Thank you. Yours forever E.

Elena D’Amario: love life

Over the course of this summer Elena D’Amario ended up at the center of the gossip because of his alleged flirtation with Massimiliano Caiazzo. Therefore, for a long time it was rumored that the famous face of Friends by Maria De Filippi she was dating the actor from “Mare Fuori”.

About a month ago, the dancer made hers known engagement with Massimiliano Caiazzo through a photo published on his Instagram profile. Anyway, she didn’t release any declaration regarding the issue. On the other hand, D’Amario seems to be a very reserved person, tied to her family and the person closest to her.