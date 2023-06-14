The two were paparazzi by the weekly Diva and Donna during a romantic walk through the streets of Rome, hand in hand

Massimiliano Caiazzo and Elena D’Amario they no longer hide: the actor of Sea Out and the professional dancer were paparazzi by the weekly Diva and Woman during a romantic walk through the streets of Rome, hand in hand.

Maximilian and Elena together — Massimiliano Caiazzo and Elena D’Amario, despite being a couple in all respects, have always tried to maintain a certain privacy and a certain reserve, while occasionally letting a few slip away hint on social media. However, the photos published by the weekly leave no room for any doubts: the two stroll through the streets of the capital tenderly holding hands, then stop at the restaurant for a couple’s lunch outdoors and, just as they are sitting at the table, snap passionate kisses And sweet effusions.

Shots that demonstrate how the complicity between the dancer and the actor is very high, a clear sign that the relationship between the two is booming. Before the kisses in Rome, on Tik-Tok a video had gone viral that showed Elena D'Amario and Massimiliano Caiazzo together in the car, intent on asking for directions.

social cues — Elena D’Amario and Massimiliano Caiazzo, over the last few months, have left several social clues that had made one think of their attendance, without ever coming out completely in the open. For example, last May the dancer had published some photos in an evening dress, which the actor of Sea Out he had immediately commented with a not too veiled “Light Everywhere”. At that point, even the dancer had answered with an equally sibylline “Yours With Me”. Again, when Caiazzo had won the Ciak d’oro as best actor under 30 and had posted some photos on Instagram to celebrate the occasion, among the comments that of the dancer had not gone unnoticed, who had written: “We can all see and feel your light”.

the loves of Elena D'Amario — Elena D'Amario, professional talent dancer Friends of Maria De Filippi, which she had participated in as a student in 2009, before Massimiliano Caiazzo she had other acquaintances with well-known faces from the entertainment world. In fact, among D'Amario's boyfriends we remember the singer Enrico Nigiotti, who had in turn taken part in Maria De Filippi's talent show, and the dancer Alessio La Padula.