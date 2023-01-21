Cortina d’Ampezzo – With Sofia Goggia fortunately fell without damage, however there is another blue on the podium also in the second descent in Cortina d’Ampezzo (Belluno): it is the Valtellinese Elena Curtonithird with a time of 1’05″07. For her it is the podium n.11 in an extraordinary season. The Slovenian Ilka Stuhec won in 1’04″73, twice world champion and tenth success in the World Cup alpine skiing, who returned in great shape after a serious knee injury in 2019. Second was the Norwegian Kajsa Lie, in 1’04″99.

For Italy further back there are Laura Pirovano in 1’05″60, Nicol Delago in 1’05″95 Nadia Delago in 1’06″11, Elena Dolmen in 1’06″72, Karoline Pichler in 1’06 “86 and Teresa Runggaldier in 1’07″59, while Monica Zanoner crashed.

With the sun, but with wind at high altitudes, it was competed on a track shortened by almost thirty seconds. Tomorrow in Cortina ends with the Super-G and Elena Curtoni, who wears the leader’s red bib, but also with other blue women – starting with Federica Brignone who did not compete in this downhill – who can achieve great results.