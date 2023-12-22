Elena Cecchettin “person of the year”: but there's a storm over the cover of L'Espresso

Elena Cecchettin was named “person of the year”. A choice, that of The Express, which sparked quite a bit of controversy. The weekly magazine chose Giulia's sisterthe 22-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend, as a person of 2023. The cover of the penultimate issue of the year, on newsstands from Friday 22 December, was dedicated to her, with a portrait of Ilaria Magliocchetti Lombi. “With that of Vanessa Ballan – writes the director Alessandro Mauro Rossi in the editorial – feminicides have now well exceeded the terrible threshold of 100 cases since the beginning of the year. A phenomenon that never seems to end and is a sign of where our time is taking us. We believed, we believe, that respect for women and for every person had made important steps forward and instead every day there is no shortage of opportunities to take a step back.”

Hence the choice to dedicate the cover to Elena: “Elena's words 'on the patriarchy and rape culture of 110 victims of feminicide in one year' – he adds – are a lucid analysis”. I'm happy – replied Cecchettin in an interview with Susanna Turco – that those words were taken seriously and that in fact people began to want to make the change they already wanted.”

: ' L'Espresso has chosen Elena Cecchettin as the person of 2023. #PersonOfTheYear 👉 Our weekly magazine will be on newsstands from Friday. On our website we explain the reasons for this choice pic.twitter.com/9in5RLVbzI — L'Espresso (@espressonline) December 21, 2023

Yet on X, where the weekly cover was released, the reactions were not the best. “All politics, all propaganda, all ideology. You suck disgusting”, comments a user who is followed by others: “Once an influencer has fallen into disgrace, she becomes another”, “I may be strange, but if my sister were barbarically killed it would never occur to me to go and pose for a cover photo shoot a month after it was found. The pain made spectacular. This company has a bad image, I find it disheartening.” And there are also those who believe it would have been more appropriate to put Giulia's face on it.

