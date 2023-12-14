Elena Cecchettin: “I couldn't stand Turetta”

Guest at Who has seen on Rete 4, Elenathe sister of Giulia Cecchettinreturns to talk about the murder committed by Filippo Turetta. “If there is one thing I regret it is that I was so openly hostile towards Filippo Turetta because perhaps due to my way of being, Giulia he didn't tell me certain things. Maybe she perceived it like this: 'If I tell her we're back together, I'll disappoint her.' For example, she never told me she was afraid of him, a week before he killed her they had seen each other in an ice cream shop and he had behaved violently with both gestures and words.”

“Her friend,” she continues, “had asked her in what sense and she had eclipsed it. I didn't know all this. For me, Filippo is my sister's murderer: he took away her life and her freedom, he made her live two hellish years. They always argued, she, many times, to avoid an argument she did what she didn't want to do.” They are the words of Elena Cecchettin interviewed by the broadcast of Rai 3 Who has seen? with Federica Sciarelli.

READ ALSO: “Why didn't he bite the penis during oral sex?”. Grillo jr, questions to Silvia

“I always say that the pain I'm feeling now,” he continues, “I could bear it if it made sense but I can't give myself peace thinking about the pain she felt. Thinking about all the possibilities that have been taken away from her, all the things she will never be able to do again, anything. All. Her freedom even before her life, he killed her but before that he controlled her, he put pressure on her so she wasn't free to live her life”.

“I asked her who she would go to the shopping center with and when she told me with PhilipI wasn't calm,” she continues Elena. “I thought it would be yet another opportunity to argue because lately when they saw each other they always argued. I was particularly hostile towards Filippo, both when I spoke about him and when I spoke to him, I asserted myself, I couldn't stand him. If there were episodes of violence, she didn't tell me about them.”

Elena Cecchettin he concluded by saying: “He seemed to be in competition with me, he told me: 'Look, I know her better'. Or 'Look, I know what she looks like'. Giulia told me, after they broke up, that he told her 'I'm your best friend', however, Giulia also told me: 'He decided it, he's my best friend, not for me, he's my ex boyfriend'”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

