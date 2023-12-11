“The problem is the lack of values ​​transmitted by society and from parents to children”

I learn from Ansa that “a second complaint for defamation has been made from Elena, Giulia's sistertowards the regional councilor and former councilor of the Zaia list, Stefano Valdegamberi who in a post had written that Giulia's sister “has satanic symbols and puts on an act”.

Should I be convinced that we live in a patriarchal society where men are all bad potential rapists and women are all good? Should I feel guilty and apologize publicly for simply being a man? Should I believe that the Satanist symbols and messages reported on social media are edifying messages and not at all dangerous? I believe that I would offend my conscience and it is a civic duty – especially as a politician – to disagree, always respecting everyone's freedom, taking note that this ideology on patriarchy has been cultivated for some time in the feminist world at some universities.

Everything becomes clear when the next day the same plaintiff he declared – which is legitimate – that he is involved in politics and that he wants to commit himself even more in the future to carry these ideas forward. Criticizing ideas and models does not mean criticizing people: I have never said that she is a Satanist but only that I do not accept as a model messages with blasphemous and satanic symbols that offend the sensitivity of many people, as can be seen from her social profiles . What should I say, however, about the messages of death, the blasphemies and the insults received in recent days from those who profess the same ideologies as her? Are these the new prayers of anti-patriarchal culture? No more single ideological thinking, forcefully imposed on unified networks. Enough of threats and attacks on those who express different opinions. It is not by sowing distrust, suspicion, hatred between man and woman that we solve problems. The problem is the lack of values ​​transmitted by society and from parents to children. Do we realize what social models are? Hedonism and utilitarianism everywhere. Anything but patriarchy! Enough of the exploitation of pain to inculcate ideologies starting from schools!

