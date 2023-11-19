Elena Cecchettin against Matteo Salvini: “This is state violence”

Elena Cecchettini, the sister of Giulia, the 22-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, lashes out on social media against Matteo Salvini.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, had in fact commented on Turetta’s arrest on social media, writing: “Good. If guilty, no reduction in sentence and life imprisonment.”

The hypothetical period has raised numerous controversies on social media, also provoking the reaction of the victim’s sister and his profile Instagram wrote: “Transport Minister doubting Turetta’s guilt. Because he is white, because he is from a ‘good family’. This too is violence, state violence.”

Elena Cecchettini wrote her thoughts by resharing a post by creator Carlotta Vagnoli, who wrote: “Minister whose party (together with Fdi, which however chose to abstain) voted against the ratification of the Istanbul convention in May. So, in case you want other reasons to understand how femicide is state murder.”

In the past few hours, again on social media, Giulia’s sister had expressed her anger and pain at Giulia’s feminicide. “I will never be silent, you will never make me silence” Elena had written among other things.