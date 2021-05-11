Elena Bulukova became the director of the Obraztsov State Academic Central Puppet Theater. About this on Tuesday, May 11, informs press service of the Ministry of Culture of Russia.

The new head of the theater was introduced to the team by the director of the department of state support for art and folk art of the Ministry of Culture, Oksana Kosareva.

“Elena Nikolaevna was organizing the all-Russian tours. This is an incredibly difficult job. I hope that her professional skills and experience gained in the previous place will be successfully applied in her new position, and the Obraztsov Central Puppet Theater will increase the number of high-profile premieres, improve its touring plan, “the city news agency quotes Kosareva.Moscow“.

Bulukova thanked those present for their trust.

“I feel a great responsibility both to the theater, a collective with its own traditions, and to the legacy of the great Sergei Vladimirovich Obraztsov,” the new director quotes the website aif.ru…

Bulukova graduated from the Lenin Moscow State Pedagogical University and the All-Russian Correspondence Institute of Finance and Economics. She was in charge of the Federal State Budgetary Institution of Culture “Federal Touring Center for the Support of Touring Activities” and the program “Big Tours”.

On April 30, Vladimir Bakulev left the post of director of the Obraztsov State Academic Central Puppet Theater by mutual agreement of the parties.

Earlier, on April 7, Bakulev announced plans to open an amusement park with activities for children, according to the website. kp.ru…

The Sergei Obraztsov Puppet Theater (GATSK) is the world’s largest puppet theater. Located in Moscow. The emblem of the theater is a hand with a ball on the index finger.

The main facade of the building is decorated with a unique clock, designed by sculptors Dmitry Shakhovsky and Pavel Shimes in 1970. Their size is four meters long and three meters wide.