“The impact of hospitalizations in pediatric or intensive care units due to RSV is very significant and has high costs. The cost for hospitalization is on average higher than for other viruses, we are talking about 5 thousand euros ” So Elena Bozzola, pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at the Bambino Gesù Hospital on the sidelines of the Symposium “From a National Vaccination Plan to a National Immunization Plan – Old and New Challenges of Pediatric Prevention”.