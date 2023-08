Sunday, August 13, 2023, 07:31







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Since she was a child, Elena Arévalo saw the sea from above. Daughter of the former lighthouse keeper, Fernando Arévalo, she ran up the stairs of the cylindrical tube to look at the stars, the sheep that form the waves, and the humps that the sea draws on the Aquiline coast.

Was …

This content is exclusive for subscribers