Ms. von Metzler, Mr. von Metzler, your bank is celebrating its 350th anniversary this year. Are you proud of it – or do you prefer to look forward?

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Franz von Metzler: It's not pride, it's more humility. Elena and I are part of the twelfth generation that is allowed to continue running this bank – Elena on the supervisory board and I as a board member. I feel great gratitude to our ancestors for what they have built. But of course we also look to the future: It is a privilege to be active in business, but that also comes with responsibility.

Elena von Metzler: We have great respect for the achievements of previous generations. Their values ​​and history serve as our foundation. We cannot rest on our laurels.

You were born into the banking house. When did you realize that your father didn't have a normal job?

Franz von Metzler: Our father Friedrich von Metzler actually grew up in the bank; the house and the bank used to not be separated. Our grandmother lived on the sixth floor of our former headquarters for a long time. When we visited our grandma at the weekend, it was always combined with a visit to the bank. We realized early on that the bank and family are closely linked.

Elena von Metzler: We grew up with it. Our parents live an open house culture; it is still important to them to this day to bring people together. That's why we often had business partners at home or colleagues from the bank. Meanwhile we darted through the crowd in our pajamas. I first really understood what was going on in the bank when I was 12 years old. My grandmother gave me 50 D-Marks and I immediately went to my father and asked if I could invest the money with him. He bought me two fund shares and was a bit proud. And me too.

Did you always know that one day you would work in the family business? Have you never wanted to do something completely different?

Elena von Metzler: And yes. Because we grew up with the company, I developed a sense of responsibility very early on. I asked myself: Do I just want to work here because I feel obliged to or because I'm really interested in the topic? That's why I decided to give it a try. For example, I once did an internship at the Städel Museum and later worked in industry for a few years. But at some point I felt like it was time to gain experience in my own bank, so I completed a trainee program there for a year. It was like coming home.







That sounds very harmonious. Did your parents never pressure you to work for the bank?

Franz von Metzler: We always had the freedom to try things out. Our father always said that we had to find our calling. Of course he told us about his work, but he never put us under pressure.

Elena von Metzler: That's certainly the most important thing we learned from our parents: in everything they do, they don't put themselves at the center. It's about the matter. We were taught that early on.