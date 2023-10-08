Lucía’s perfect life falls apart when, on the same day she picks up her brand new car and starts her job as CEO of her company, she is fired and accused of industrial espionage. Then, her life will be transformed into a fight to do justice, uncover the true culprit and, at the same time, maintain appearances so that her family does not discover the truth. This constant flight forward built on lies is the common thread of the comedy. Passing lies, a series produced by Pedro and Agustín Almodóvar through El Deseo and which the SkyShowtime platform premieres this Monday. Elena Anaya (48 years old, Palencia) is its protagonist. She doesn’t know how to lie and knows the price of the truth: she was fired from a Hollywood blockbuster for being honest.

Ask. What attracted you to the series and the character of Lucía?

Answer. I received three scripts from Nerea Castro [creadora de la serie] and I completely fell in love with his writing, his intelligence and his way of portraying a society. A female character leading the action is very appealing, because when we are young it may be easier, but when you start to get older, it is difficult to see characters like that of my age, 48 years old. She is a desiring character, at the highest moment of her life, fulfilling all her dreams, and she has to take charge of a new reality. Everything she had dreamed of falls apart. And without being able to tell it to the love of his life, which is Basilio, played by Hugo Silva. He seemed like a character to me that is not funny in itself, but he is very surreal and everything that happens around him is very crazy.

Q. The characters get into a web of lies to keep up appearances. Do you understand the obsession they have?

R. Yes, I understand them and I accompany them. When I have to play a character, I have to justify it to the death, and I understand what he does, I accompany him and I don’t judge him. It can cause headaches for me, because I am more honest and I prefer to come home and confess even if the consequences could be dire, but I understand Lucía very well. She considers that there are many things we need in life, she has managed to do check to all the things that, as a society, we are sometimes told from a young age: you have to get a great job, you have to get your ideal partner, you have to be a mother, have children, a nice house, a car, have money to be happy. On this trip, Lucía learns that all those needs that she considered her own are not hers, and that, by letting go of almost all of them, she finds a balance that she had not had until now.

Q. What have you learned from Lucía?

R. It’s very funny because I have been playing characters for 30 years that I would like to play again, because there is no one that has said, ugh, no. I liked them all. But I have a special affection for Lucía. There is something about finding the balance that I always look for in my life, I listen a lot to very wise people who talk about how little by little society makes us poor when what one wants is to get rich, because we get overwhelmed and we want to achieve more and more things They make us very slaves, they take away our freedom and our availability. How much do you have to work to be free? Until where?

Elena Anaya, protagonist of the series ‘Passenger Lies’, at the SkyShowtime offices in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

Q. The series also talks about the obsession with physical appearance. His character sets up a clandestine beauty business. Have you ever felt like a slave to your physical appearance?

R. I am a tremendously carefree person. I tend to do the opposite that people at my age normally do, which is to take care of themselves a little more. I have had to learn from dermatologists how to click and know what this business consists of and how to do it so that it doesn’t sing. I have learned to prick, I have seen how they performed treatments on other people, I have been to four or five dermatologists, I wanted to see what type of interventions are done. I’ve been working for 30 years, I’m also getting older and I realize that people want to see younger people, and I just hope to get over the hump of the age in which no one considers that you have an interesting age to talk about. things. It is a very complicated and delicate issue and one that I suffer from. I ask that the photos not be retouched, I like them to be shot without filters… Why do you have to put a filter on an actress to try to hide the passage of time and not on an actor? I’m 48 years old, leave it to me. I hope I can count on the features of my face for many more years, what it means to get older. Much more interesting things are happening to me at 48 than at 35 or 20.

Q. Do you notice that you receive fewer proposals?

R. I started when I was 19 and I realized that this was the first summer in 30 years that I have had two months off. I have also stopped voluntarily at two specific times for a personal issue, and I decided to do so when I was older because I wanted it to be that way. I didn’t want to be a mother and let someone else take care of my children. But I’m back, I’m back! Yes, I have noticed that it is a difficult age to receive projects. I really want to work, but hey, they will arrive. But in 30 years I have not stopped, other colleagues have had many more breaks and many have not done more things. It is a tremendously unfair profession where only 4% of actors can make a living from acting.

Q. In his career he has done much more drama than comedy. How have you felt in comedy?

R. Yes. But my second film was a comedy, Family, by Fernando León de Aranoa, and I felt very comfortable. Is more difficult. I find it more difficult because of the rhythm, because of how fine you have to spin it, and the direction has to be impeccable, because high comedy is a very delicate balance, not a single chip can fall, because everything is so surreal, that it has to be up When I started rehearsing with Félix Sabroso and Marta Font [directores de la serie]Félix returned to a Pedro film [Almodóvar], Women at the edge of a nervous attack, where Carmen Maura is not in the comedy register and everyone else is. The flood is falling on her, the world is about to fall on her all the time, she is crying all the time, devastated, and she wanted us to go there. The other characters are more into comedy. I felt very comfortable, I had had a lot of time to read the scripts. Esther [García, productora de la serie] He offered me this project when I was pregnant with my second daughter and told me that he would wait as long as I needed and I will always be grateful because it is not normal. And I had a close relationship with Nerea Castro before I started filming, we worked a lot before the directors came on board.

A moment from the filming of the series ‘Passing Lies’.

Q. As for lying… is it okay to use lies, even if they are pious? Or do you prefer to go with the truth first?

R. I’m a mess. When I was little and we did some mischief with my friends, they told me, “Elena, no, not you.” And she always ended up opening her mouth and annoying her. Well, that remains true, I’m 48 years old and I’m still a terrible liar. I have had to lie sometimes because they forced me. At my first casting my representative told me: she lies, like a scoundrel. You are 19 years old, but if you are over 16, they won’t let me do the casting. I told them that you are 15. The director asked me my age, he told me: don’t lie to me, because 300 girls have come here and I already have a lie detector and a red light turns on and you leave, you don’t take the test. . And I said, 15. And I saw that there were no red lights coming out and I said, well, let’s get started. And that lie was horrible because she swallowed it, they gave me the lead role. They told me who was going to come from my family to sign the contract, my father or my mother. But I was not a minor. I was in Madrid studying at RESAD, living with two French boys. I had to reveal myself and he told me that he was going to do it, but that he had to keep the lie throughout the entire shoot. I had to lie for two months. It was very good for me because my character lied the entire movie. I came away from that experience so regretful that now I go ahead with: “Hello, I’m 48 years old.” And in fact I have repeated it to you several times in the interview.

Q. How do you choose your projects? Has what you focus on for this changed over time?

R. I rejected my second movie. I didn’t have a penny: I was 19 years old, I was looking for a job and they called me to make a film, but I didn’t feel comfortable, there was something in me that said, ‘Ugh! I’m not feeling good about this.’ character, with this direction, I don’t know where they want to go…, I’m not going to do it.’ And I said no, plus it was in another city, and I left the offices, and I said, wow!

Q. Goodbye, race.

R. Goodbye, race. I perfectly remember saying, they’re not going to call me again. And for leaving that movie, three weeks later, Fernando León de Aranoa was looking for me, and he couldn’t find me because my representative had given me a cell phone, and I never used it, and my representative took me out of an acrobatics class to go to do a casting Family. My career didn’t end, but I made that film that helped them later call me Julio Medem, Almodóvar…

Elena Anaya, on Friday in Madrid. Samuel Sanchez

Q. Have you ever regretted a yes or no to a project?

R. [Piensa] Yes, but I have tried to leave with as much dignity as possible. I am very quarrelsome, I have fought a lot with people because I have said, “this is not what we had talked about, this is not the script we had signed, my character has to do this and it doesn’t seem right to me, so you have to change it.” . At that moment, the production team says, “You’re right, how can we make you happy?” It happened to me in South Africa, we were filming at 50 degrees, they gave me the new scripts, I read them and said, “this is not it.” They changed because they wanted something more commercial. And what about values, and ethics, and what we want to tell the world, that it was a global epidemic before it happened? And everyone shuts up, there is a minute of silence where you say, uffff. Or, well, it happened to me in Hollywood once in a mega-production: the director asked me to be super honest when reading the script with the entire artistic team and producers, 100 people in a room. I said what I thought. It was a script that they kept rewriting, and it was getting worse every time. I said what I felt I had to say and they fired me. I got fired. They asked me for sincerity and, as I told you at the beginning of this interview, I don’t know how to lie. The others kept quiet, but the movie was an absolute failure, so I have no regrets.

Q. That which he got rid of.

R. I got free, I got free. I already knew people on the team, and they told me what a smart person I had been. But I had a terrible time, I cried three days in a row because I said, oh, what a price you pay for being honest… Then the story ended well in another way, because in the United States, if they expel you like that, they pay you for the entire movie so that you don’t complaints for unfair dismissal.

Q. Lately, he is doing more series than movies. Do more offers come from television than from cinema?

R. Yes, last year I did Fatumand then Passing liesand after this series it has come to another series, and before that, I have filmed a series with Brendan Fraser in South Africa and another with Richard Gere in London, and another independent in Canada… The last project I have done for Disney was directed by Clara Roquet, who has just won a Goya for Freedom and who has directed the six chapters [la serie Las largas sombras]. I feel the same responsibility, which is enormous, for making a film with Woody Allen or a series with Félix Sabroso or Marta Font. They are my directors and the responsibility is maximum, you have to do it very well. There is no option for any nonsense, you have to go and give it your all, as if it were the last job you do in your life.

