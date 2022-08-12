He was called Elena Massi and was 35 years old, this well-known woman in her hometown is yet another victim of a car accident. After her impact, her condition appeared desperate, but the doctors since her arrival at the hospital have been unable to do anything to help her.

The traumas reported for her turned out to be really fatal. Since the news spread on social media, there are so many people who have wanted to write gods messages of condolences for the young woman and for her loved ones.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place last Tuesday 9th August. Precisely in the parking lot located in viale Allende, a Campi Bisenzioin the province of Florence.

Elena had actually been working in the service station which is located there. She was happy and very socially active.

However, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, it was overwhelmed by a van just as he was crossing. Those present quickly realized the severity of its conditions.

In addition to the police, the health workers also arrived. The latter after having it stabilized, they rushed her to the hospital. However, she is right in the hospital afterwards 2 long days of agonywhich his heart has ceased to beat forever.

Messages of condolence for Elena Massi on social media

The girl was very busy like voluntary in the church of Piave di Santo Stefano, she also served as secretary for the Anspi Toscana. Thanks to his dedication to social issues, it was a lot known. One of her friends Annaon social media to remember her he wrote:

Dear Elena, I keep your memory as a young woman who fought so hard to get her life back in hand. You leave a family destroyed by grief and many who have taken you as an example, followed, loved you.