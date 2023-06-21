This year the tapes of pixar They are wanting to get back on track after what the launch of lightyeartape that did not have the acceptance that pixar he was looking at box office earnings. However, it seems that this will not be the record of this animation developer, since the film of Items It did not go well for him in his first weekend.

As reported, the film got over the past weekend some $29.6 million, and this means that it has become the worst premiere of this company that innovated with 3D animation. These figures are those that have accumulated in certain countries of America, specifically speaking of USA and Canada respectively.

For its part, something that can help this film is that it has not yet been released worldwide, given that some countries are missing from Europe to receive it, one of them is precisely Spain. Similarly, in Mexico and more parts of Latin America have not yet reached theaters, so this could perform better after its release.

As for the plot of the tape, the setting is an advanced world in which the elements of nature are alive and coexist with each other in the pure style of what was seen in Inside Out. Within this city no one can live with other creatures that are not of the same species. However, a fire girl and a water girl will break the rule.

Remember that Items premieres the June 23 in theaters.

Editor’s note: No one really has much excitement for this movie, and this time it’s not a matter of controversy like it happened with the Toy Story spinoff. We’ll see over the weekend if it’s really worth it.