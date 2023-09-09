‘Elements’, the animated film that saved pixar of a new failure, will be released in streaming after almost three months of its arrival in theaters. After its success on the billboard, which even surpassed that of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, Disney confirmed that its time to sweep its official platform has arrived. Therefore, here we tell you the details of when ‘Elements’ will be available online.

When does ‘Elements’ premiere on Disney Plus?

‘Elements’ will be available on Disney Plus from Wednesday September 13. This animated film from Pixar hit theaters in June 2023 and, against all odds, managed to conquer the box office in several countries with an impressive collection: around $454 million worldwide. Thanks to this, ‘Elements’ could become one of the best animations of 2023.

What is the movie ‘Elements’ about?

This is what the official synopsis of ‘Elements’ says: “The four elements (fire, water, earth and air) coexist in harmony in Element City, a fascinating world and home to diverse characters. The metropolis, however, has a clear rule to maintain order and balance: different elements cannot be mixed. Ember, a young woman of the fire element, will put this rule to the test. She creates a special relationship with Wade, of the water element. Together they live great adventures and discover more about themselves”.

Who are the characters in ‘Elements’, a Disney movie?

The film ‘Elements’ by Disney and Pixar was released in June 2023. Photo: Disney

Candela Lumen

Nile

Lucio Lumen

Ceni Lumen

gale

Mar Fuentes

Terri

Oliver.

