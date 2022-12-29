Celaya, Gto.- The Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA)through the sixteenth Military Zone located in the community of Sarabiain the municipality of villagranGuanajuato carries out activities to apply the Plan DN-III-E in the municipality of celaya.

This plan allows the distribution of hot drinks and food in the municipality in Marginalized zone and with high population attendance.

He pointed to the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) in a statement to the press that food and hot drinks were taken to points such as hospitals, parks, and bus stations, among others.

The same text refers to the activity implemented by the military elements that It has been very well accepted by the population. Celayense.

The official report informs that the military they visit marginalized areasrecreation centers, places such as hospitals and squares to support people.

Mexican army personnel began the application of the DN-III-E plan during the winter season from December 23, 2022, benefiting and supporting around 300 people per day.

Since the start of Winter the last december 22in the municipality of Celaya there have been downward temperatures ranging from from 10 to 5 degrees celcius.

It was last Monday the 27th when the lowest temperature of this period was recorded with a minimum of 5 degrees during the early morning.

During the next 15 days it is expected that the temperatures are maintained in the same range, so it is recommended to take measures to avoid damage caused by the winter cold.