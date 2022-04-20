Zapotlan del Rey, Jalisco.- registered stroke to elements of the National Guard by an armed groupat kilometer 446 of the Highway Guadalajara to Moreliaat the height of Zapotlán del Rey, near the Zona Ciénega de Jalisco on the morning of this Wednesday, April 20.

The attack was carried out around 10:20 a.m.by armed individuals aboard two gray Pick Up trucks, who shot at federal officers without prior notice, on a road near the toll booth. Zapotlan del Rey.

There is no official information on this yet.However, unofficial versions suggest that the incident left 4 officers injured and some others that only one was transferred to Ocotlan.

It is also reported that the National Guard mounted an operation with the participation of municipal and state police to search for the aggressors in ZapotlanejoPoncitlán and Ocotlán, as well as other points of l Ciénega area from Jalisco.

Read more: A minor under 15 was shot at in Miravalle Jalisco

The balance of the confrontation also reports a possible assailant injuredsince, according to witnesses, the aggressors’ van also had firearm impacts caused by the GN agents who defended themselves from the attack.