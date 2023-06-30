Guanajuato.- East Wednesday June 28 they turned out with serious injuries two elements of the National Guard to the explode a grenade to the inside a vehicle who proceeded to review when he was allegedly in state of abandonment in one of the streets community of Sauz de Villa SeñorMunicipality of Celaya, Guanajuato.

The identity of the two officers was not disclosed, however, it was revealed that one of them presented amputation of one of his arms and the other suffered burns and serious damage to his eardrums.

Companions of the affected elements helped first hand and immediately transferred them to the Celaya General Hospital to be stabilized and later They were transferred to the Regional Military HospitalLocated in Irapuato, Guanajuato.