Guanajuato.- East Wednesday June 28 they turned out with serious injuries two elements of the National Guard to the explode a grenade to the inside a vehicle who proceeded to review when he was allegedly in state of abandonment in one of the streets community of Sauz de Villa SeñorMunicipality of Celaya, Guanajuato.
The identity of the two officers was not disclosed, however, it was revealed that one of them presented amputation of one of his arms and the other suffered burns and serious damage to his eardrums.
Companions of the affected elements helped first hand and immediately transferred them to the Celaya General Hospital to be stabilized and later They were transferred to the Regional Military HospitalLocated in Irapuato, Guanajuato.
On the other hand, security sources revealed that in this type of tasks in the deactivation of explosive devicesthe elements of the National Guard they do not have the sufficient capacity to carry them out, likewise the training has been insufficient in view of the problems of violence that is experienced in the streets of the Country.
