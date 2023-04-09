three elements of National Guard who were on break suffered a vehicular accident in the municipality of Dolores HidalgoGuanajuato and one of them died.

The tragic event occurred during the early hours of this Saturday around 4:00 in the morning.

The elements of the National Guard were traveling in a van with license plates from the state of Hidalgo, and it caught fire in the roundabout in front of the former railway station for the bypass.

Despite the rapid intervention of the police, municipal transit, civil protection and firefighters, one of the elements of the National Guard burned to death inside the van, while the other two were injured.

Paramedics from the Red Cross and municipal Civil Protection treated the two survivors, one of whom was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The three men belong to the detachment of the municipality of San Luis de la Paz, but it is not yet known where they come from.

The Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office sent criminal investigation agents to the scene of the accident to raise the corresponding expert report and to clarify the circumstances of the event.

The news has caused great consternation in the community and in the National Guard authorities, who have expressed their sorrow for the loss of one of his companions.

In an official statement, the National Guard has expressed its solidarity with the relatives and friends of the deceased and has assured that the corresponding investigations will be carried out to determine the causes of the accident.