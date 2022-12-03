The federal government will allocate 5 thousand 600 elements of the Armed forces and of the National Guard to the operation of the 50 country customs.

During the celebration of National Council of Public Safety at the Heroic Naval Military School in Veracruz, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ensured that with control of the customs Drugs, gold and jewelry, dollars, precious wood, firearms, vehicles and fuel have been secured.

“Causing economic losses to organized crime of more than 2 thousand 206 million pesos and a historical collection of 978 thousand 285 million pesos so far this year, which is equivalent to 9 percent more than in 2021,” it was stated. pointed.

Last October it was revealed that the National Customs Agency of Mexico (ANAM) It is a dependency managed entirely by the

Armed forces, according to documents hacked by Guacamaya.

The ANAMAccording to the documents, it had 5,521 jobs planned for 2023 and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) would assign at least 2,700 elements, including commanders, to the border and interior customs.

To these would be added elements of the

Navy at customs of the ports.

Since last August, all the heads of the customs coordinated by the sedena they were already in the military, including three generals and seven colonels, several of them brought out of retirement.

Also they Foreign Trade Officials (OCE) and the department heads are, or will be, from the Army.

Since June 3, the Sedena had warned the ANAM that “customs must be consolidated under military control no later than December 5, 2022.”

By August 8, the

ANAM It had already hired 642 officers and soldiers, and it was being managed that the Ministry of Finance authorized 2,058 additional positions, all for military personnel.

Of these, 271 were for military personnel who completed a course to work as foreign trade officers, who are the authority that physically operates daily activities in the customs.

It was also the military who sent the reform project to the ANAM Internal Regulationspublished on May 24, by which all internal customs passed to the Sedena, which originally controlled only the border ones.

In the Sedena’s annotations to the project it was clarified that taking away from the ANAM the nine interior customs was a direct order of the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.



The rotations between commands are also decided by the sedena. On January 26, General Guillermo Briseño, Deputy Chief of Operations of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reported that he had moved 10 soldiers from one customs office to another on the northern border.