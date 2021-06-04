On a daily basis, citizens in every country in the world hear that their country has concluded or will conclude an agreement or treaty with a country, or a group of other countries on a controversial issue between them and them, whether it is a war or a border or economic dispute or other affairs and events that take place between independent countries with sovereignty. How are such agreements and treaties concluded?

In addressing any problem of international relations it is very important to remember from the outset that international affairs are different from internal affairs. In internal affairs, the relevant ministers may draft an education, health, social, or budget law in which they consider fully the interests of their own country; Once the law is passed by the concerned authorities, the competent minister can pass it to civil servants for implementation.

Foreign policy is a completely different matter, as the foreign minister of the concerned country must take into account not only the interests and rights of his country, but also the rights and interests of other countries involved in the issues at hand.

Here he is obliged to balance what his country believes to be fair and right against what other countries believe to be just and right. Accordingly, the agreement or treaty is also binding and is a compromise between conflicting interests.

Once entered into, the utmost care is needed to ensure that it or a number of its provisions are not breached or exceeded by third parties.

For this very reason, any general treaty or agreement concluded in the aftermath of any war or deep disagreement must first be discussed at a conference held among the representatives of the various countries involved.

Perhaps it may take months or years to balance out the difference in viewpoints that may arise on the points raised. After extensive discussions, the treaty is inevitably signed and then submitted to the competent authorities in each concerned country for ratification.

Usually, every country sends its accredited representatives to conferences that are held. If the conference is important, those representatives are at high levels of importance, such as the kings, presidents, or prime ministers of countries, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Conscious states include in their delegations representatives of many important sectors of society, such as political and economic leaders and notables of society.

Such a measure is taken wisely and wisely to ensure that the country’s representation in important conferences reflects the views and interests of the concerned state with all its political, economic and social components, and not the government or the ruling regime alone, i.e. the country and the concerned nation as a whole.

Accordingly, ordinary citizens are represented in important conferences by men and women who, as citizens, they trust and who will work wholeheartedly to achieve the interests of their country to the maximum extent possible.

But this is not the only guarantor or observer. When a treaty or agreement is concluded after it has been discussed and all its provisions have been approved and signed, it does not enter into force before it is finally ratified by the parliamentary bodies and the higher competent authorities in the country.

This means that the government submits the treaty or agreement to the people’s representatives first for consideration and approval, and only when it is passed and approved by them does the government submit it to the head of state, whether king or president of the republic for final ratification.

In the debate on the treaty that takes place under the dome of the Representative Council, citizens are given a full opportunity, through their representatives in the council, to express their opinions and perhaps their disagreement and criticism of the treaty or agreement.

The truth is that such steps are not just a routine or a hollow formula. In many instances in many countries, parliaments have rejected agreements that were very important to the signatory parties, and were approved by the politicians and diplomats involved in concluding them.

Emirati writer