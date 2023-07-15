In the last moment, pixar It has not been giving the stature as previous years on the giant screen. After catastrophic releases such as movies “Lightyear” and “Flash”no less was expected from its recent launch. “Elementary” It has been drawing all the attention of moviegoers because it could end up entering the list of Pixar failures.

Currently, the film has been having a slow reception in different parts of the world. To date it has only raised $255 million. Figure that has reached him to leave behind “Lightyear”, which grossed $225 million at the box office. Today, it is its premiere in Spain, already bordering on 30 million dollars raised, it is expected that it can continue to grow more, since it still needs to be released in some countries.

“Elemental” achieves less failure than expected

With its latest collection, the animated film has been giving a very good sign because it has been enough to surpass another of the failures it has had. pixar in the last year, and we talk about “Flash”. The movie of ‘The Scarlet Speedster’ reached a figure of 262 million, a number that has been surpassed by “Elementary” (29 million more). With the growth it has been having, it is expected that it can reach 400 million dollars, an acceptable figure in the world of cinema.

“Elemental”, the new animated film that Pixar has launched this 2023

Pixar leaves his honor in the hands of “Elemental”

If the minimum estimated figure is not reached, it is more than obvious that Pixar is going to end up losing with it. However, it won’t be an absolute disaster like it was in 2015. “Arlo’s Journey” and last year the “Strange world”. In this way, “Elemental is going to continue to be a flop, but not in the way it was intended to.

