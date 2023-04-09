The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) has reported on the linking to the process of a teacher from an elementary school in Jilotepecaccused of the crimes of pedophilia and equated rape to the detriment of a student.

Ramón “N” was designated as the alleged perpetrator of these crimes after a complaint was filed for sexual assault against a minor in which he would be involved.

According to the investigation carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, on March 13, the teacher would have sexually assaulted the victim within the school premises.

At the time of the events, the defendant and the minor were alone in the classroom and, according to the complaint, the man had groped the student’s body and sexually assaulted the girl.

After these events, the teacher would have threatened the victim so that she would not tell anyone anything, telling her that she was his girlfriend and that doing so could cause her problems. See also A former priest is sentenced to 15 years in prison in Chile for sexual abuse of minors

The Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation and requested an arrest warrant against the suspect, which was completed by the Investigative Police (PDI).

After reviewing the evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, a judge ruled that the defendant was linked to the process with a precautionary measure of preventive detention.

The defendant is currently in the Penitentiary and Social Reintegration Center of the area, at the disposal of the judicial authority.

Adolescents arrested for sexual assault in Edomex

The State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office reported the arrest of two teenagers accused of sexual crimes in different municipalities of the entity.

In the first case, Agents of the Investigative Police apprehended a minor under 16 years of age in the municipality of Almoloya de Juárezinvestigated for the crime of rape against a 12-year-old girl.

According to the research, the accused entered the victim’s home and sexually assaulted her.

On the other hand, the FGJEM also completed a arrest warrant against an 18-year-old boy accused of raping a girl under 15 years of age in Nezahualcóyotl in 2019, when both were minors. See also Jalisco bureaucrats ask not to risk their pensions with a building; Ipejal sees a good investment

The Prosecutor’s Office has initiated the corresponding investigations for the aforementioned crimes and has requested arrest warrants against the alleged implicates, which were granted and completed.