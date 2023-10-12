Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

The outrage over the Winnie the Pooh horror film was great – and now it’s even greater for a primary school teacher.

Miami Springs – The character Winnie the Pooh is a cuddly toy in many children’s rooms, flickers across the screens in a feel-good oasis or is often waved at in Disney Land. For many young people, the yellow bear should remain a happy memory that a horror film from 2023 will destroy. Or a fourth grade teacher in Miami Springs.

Winnie the Pooh slaughters people? Horror film viewed critically from the trailer

The trailer for “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” now has over 11 million views on one YouTube page. The film is full of clichés. Christopher Robin, the old friend of Winnie’s crew, drives with his fiancée to a remote cabin somewhere in the middle of nowhere in the woods, or rather in the well-known Hundred Acre Wood, to the background of creepy children’s wind-up music. He wants to show her his childhood friends. But Winnie the Pooh is no longer the same, because Christopher left them all behind, the mentally ill part has been awakened and he and Piglet are slaughtering people in revenge because they are in danger of starving to death in the winter.

Already after After the trailer there was great outrage that this low-budget project is too far-fetched and certainly unwatchable. Many felt they had been robbed of their childhood memories and that the idea had been implemented in an exaggerated manner. Filmstarts.de only gave one star out of five in the rating, but that didn’t stop a teacher in Miami Springs from showing the film to his fourth-graders at their request.

Winnie the Pooh as a murderer is not class reading – or is it?

As CBS reports, there were several complaints at Florida State about a teacher showing this film to students on October 2nd. A mother of twins said: “They were exposed to the film for 20 to 30 minutes.” Enough time for butcher Winnie to kill a few people. According to the mother, the teacher didn’t turn off the film “even though the children said, ‘We don’t want that’.” The mother also admitted that the students wanted the film.

“It shouldn’t be the students’ decision, but the teacher has to check what the content is,” said the concerned mother. CBS Miami obtained a statement from the school: “The Academy of Innovative Education is aware that fourth graders were shown a horror film that was inappropriate. We have discussed the issue with the teacher and are concerned about the safety and well-being of the students. We accompany the students and take care of those who have expressed problems.”

“The Academy of Innovative Education” can be translated into German as “Academy of Innovative Education”, probably a little too “innovative”. The school is considered a “charter school”; it receives state support, but acts independently and hires teachers according to its wishes. (ank)