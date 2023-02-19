Elementary school | Researchers: The discussion about Yle’s school machine is welcome, but also racist

Petri Honkonen (center) and Li Andersson (left) criticize Yle about the search engine, which has published information on the number of S2 students in schools. According to researcher Emilia Palonen, Yle has an obligation to publish information to support the discussion. According to Hanna Virtanen, there was a racist discussion about the search engine.

Mightily from publishing from the search enginewhich shows the number of so-called S2 pupils in different primary schools, has raised a big political halo.

And the Minister of Education Lee Andersson (left) that the Minister of Science and Culture Petri Honkonen (central) criticized Ylen Koulukone on Friday. Honkonen doubted The ethics of the publication on Twitter, and Andersson’s by the machine stigmatized students who spoke foreign languages ​​and increased inequality.

The researchers consider the discussion that followed about the search engine to be welcome, but also racist.

In S2 education, students study Finnish as their second language.

University researcher Emilia Palonen says that the ministers’ way of reprimanding Yle for its reporting is fundamentally not a good thing. Palonen studies politics and local democracy at the University of Helsinki at the Department of Political Science.

“Ministers handing out Yle is of course not a good thing,” he says.

Palonen still says that as a researcher, he was delighted by the discussion around Yle’s school machine.

“However, here we are discussing the matter and not the values. It is better to discuss politics and the ways of telling politics than to talk to a politician Using Whatsapp. I’m glad that politicians are talking about this in the election spring.”

University researcher Emilia Palonen

I’m burning reminds that Yle has an obligation to share information.

“And of course the ministers also have to discuss their own industry. That’s their job. Finland needs political discussion all the time. At the same time, this discussion shows that Yle is not under the control of the government, as parties in Finland claim.”

According to Palonen, the extensive discussion about the school system speaks to the fact that it has not been customary in the capital region to discuss the differentiation of schools based on the mother tongue: “However, at the same time, information is needed to support decision-making.”

He reminds that the question is multifaceted.

“Research data also simplifies the phenomenon, and the research is partly outdated,” Palonen says.

According to him, one of the stereotypes in the school discussion is that those who want their children in a privileged class are middle-class people who oppose the diversity of society and are the scapegoats of segregation.

According to Palonen’s assessment, the ministers have disapproved of the school search engine primarily because the search engine’s one-off information can stigmatize certain areas and the people who live in them. The researcher also considers the school machine to be an unnecessarily simplified way of presenting the complex phenomenon of school segregation.

“With the information you get from the school machine, you cannot draw conclusions about the central problem points of the matter, and such information should not be enough for politicians either. If stereotypes arise, it’s like in Sweden, where you don’t want to move to certain areas,” says Palonen.

Research manager Hanna Virtanen

Research Manager Hanna Virtanen considers the publication of the school machine by Yle a mistake. “It shouldn’t have been published,” he says.

Virtanen is responsible for the educational topics at the research institute Etla, i.e. the Research Institute for Business.

“It’s great that this information has been collected by the National Board of Education and is being distributed, but the problem with the school machine published by Yle is the naming of individual schools,” says Virtanen.

According to him, the media should report on the segregation of schools, but in a different way and not by presenting only data.

“Writing about it would not have required naming the schools in any way. Yle could have presented the matter in a more general way and not tell about the success of the students of an individual school or by revealing the income level of the parents.”

Virtanen According to

“As such, Yle’s school machine characterizes the children who attend certain schools,” he says.

“And these children are small and cannot influence their own affairs.”

According to the research manager, Yle’s school machine only increases the differentiation of schools, because the published information affects the choices of parents.

“And these choices are made by the well-to-do,” says Virtanen.

He also points out that the discussion about the school machine is very racist and the “sad consequence” of its publication.

“In this way, racism is targeted at certain schools and the children of these schools.”

Mightily corresponding editor-in-chief Jouko Jokinen wondering about the conversation that came from the school machine.

“Our task is to produce new and relevant information for society, and the number of S2 students and their location in different parts of the country is a simple fact. Telling it is important and interesting,” says Jokinen as the justification for the publication.

He says that Yle had a thorough discussion beforehand about the publication of the data.

“It was clear that a topic close to immigration would arouse intense discussion, but of course the media should not be intimidated by that,” says Jokinen.

Ministers in addition, Koulukone has been criticized on Twitter Board of Education, Children’s Commissioner Elina Pekkarinenand Helsinki deputy mayor Nasima Razmyar.

Jokinen is surprised by the criticism.

“It’s really strange that publishing clear facts would be unpleasant or something to criticize. Conclusions are drawn based on the facts, and hopefully the decision makers will also make decisions based on them,” he says.

The school machine has been criticized as stigmatizing. Someone finds the statement incomprehensible.

“If a school in Meilahti is third on the list, does it stamp Meilahti? It seems strange that some cold fact should be stigmatizing. This says more about the opinions of the reviewers,” he says and reminds how the school machine not only shows the number of S2 students, but also the level of higher education in the school area, the employment rate and the average income of the residents.

Jokine considers the information “very interesting”.

“I think the attitude of the conversation is amazing: that is, how people from different backgrounds are somehow considered a negative thing. I don’t see it that way at all. This is a phenomenon that needs to be looked at, and there are different sides to the phenomenon.”