Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Elementary school Mikkola School in Vantaa is undergoing a new renovation

May 12, 2021
The school-connected counseling center provides more space for the school.

Korson Mikkola School, located in the Vantaa metropolitan area, is undergoing a new renovation. On Tuesday, the Vantaa Board of Education approved the school renovation project plan.

The matter will then be considered by the Technical Board. The final decision is made by the council.

EUR 1.63 million is needed for the renovation. Repairs to the school’s Vega building are scheduled to begin this year. Lyra, on the other hand, is in turn from 2022 to 2023.

Mikkolan the school has been repaired many times over the last decade due to indoor air problems. Still, they have not been completely eliminated.

The buildings need to be modernized to fit the current curriculum.

The number of students at Mikkola School is also growing. The Korso school, which has suffered from indoor air problems, will also be closed, which means that the Mikkola and Leppäkorvi schools will be expanded.

Next school year, it is estimated that there will be 950 schoolchildren in Mikkola, which is about 90 more than at present. The facilities of the school-connected counseling center will be used by the school for groups with disabilities.

