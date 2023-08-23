This 2023 various animated films were released, including ‘Elemental’ and ‘Spider-Man: through the Spider-Verse’; however, the tape Disney I did not have high expectations regarding his arrival in theaters, as he did that of the arachnid superhero. Therefore, many fans have been surprised with the success of ‘Elementary’ in the ticket office international, since it has managed to raise twice its investment and, even, continues on the billboards of some countries.

Now, not only has it surpassed itself, but the Disney film has come to be placed above the worldwide box office of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. Here we tell you what is the difference in collection of the animated films of Disney Pixar and Sony Pictures.

How much did ‘Elemental’ gross at the box office?

Until now, since its premiere in June, ‘Elementary’ has grossed at the box office around 454 million dollars Worldwide. This amount far exceeds the budget of the film, which is around 200 million dollars: a great success for Disney and Pixar.

Box office difference between ‘Elemental’ and ‘Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse’

As we mentioned, ‘Elementary’ It has grossed $454 million at the box office to date; however, only at the international level —without counting the United States— did it obtain $307.2 million. This figure is the one that exceeds ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’which added up to approximately $305.9 millionand positions the Disney film as the second most successful of 2023 in its category, in the international market.

