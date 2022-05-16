A few minutes ago the first drawings and the release date of the 27th short film were released Pixarsince 2006 owned by Disney, entitled Elemental. The film will be released in theaters on June 16 next year and the first concept art unveiled is, quite simply, wonderful.

In this sketch we get to know the two protagonists of the film, that is Wade and Ember. The first is a boy made of water, the second is a fiery girl. Needless to say, the recurring theme of this feature film is that of natural elements such as water and fire, precisely, but also earth and air.

Elemental will be directed by Peter Sohn, whom we saw at work in Arlo’s Journey and the short Partly Cloudy. He has also worked on legendary films such as Finding Nemo, Wall-E and Ratatouille. Furthermore, this film is autobiographical. He has stated, in fact, that it is based on his love of him in New York. Here are his words:

My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a busy grocery store in the Bronx. We were one of the many families who had ventured into a new land with dreams and hopes, in a single crossroads of cultures, languages ​​and beautiful little neighborhoods. This is what brought me to Elemental.

In this film we will follow the events, as mentioned, of Wade and Ember. Two guys so different but who will discover they have a lot of things in commondespite appearances asserting the opposite.

The first drawing shown, as mentioned, is wonderful and knowing that to see Elemental we will have to wait for the release date set for June 16 next year a little saddens us. We can’t wait to see it.

Meanwhile, we can console ourselves with Lightyear – The true story of Buzz, a film that will deal with the story of the legendary astronaut of the Toy Story narrative universe and which will be released on June 16.