Soledad, San Luis Potosí.- Shots were fired murdered a agent of the Municipal police of Loneliness by Graciano Sanchez, San Luis Potosi when he was traveling in his private car.

the events happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.in Periférico Oriente, when he intended to join the branch of santiago river.

According to the information provided, two mens who were traveling aboard another unit shot repeatedly.

Some projectiles hit the victim and lost control of the steering wheel before crashing into the protection of the lane.

A few minutes later paramedics arrived at the scene after some witnesses called the 911 emergency system.

When trying to apply the first aid to the injured person, they realized nothing could be done because the projectiles hit vital organs.

Minutes later they showed up. items from to Policeman of Research and expert services person, for Start the site processing of execution.

Evidence was collected probable evidence and then they certified the injuries of the victim, who was recognized by some of his companions who came to the site.