Andrés Andrade was presented by Deportivo Cali.
The contract book for the 2024-I League closes this Friday and some clubs are still making last-minute adjustments to their payrolls. One of them is Deportivo Cali, which this Thursday announced a new reinforcement.
This is midfielder Andrés 'Rifle' Andrade, who had been working with the team for several weeks after having played for Alianza Lima, where he suffered a serious injury.
Andrade returns to Colombian soccer, after his last team in the country was Atlético Nacional, from which he did not come out in the best way. However, the midfielder has also been in teams such as Deportes Tolima and América de Cali.
With this hiring, the sugar team definitively closed its transfer market, after Cali was one of the teams that moved the most. In this way, the player has already been registered with Dimayor and will be able to make his debut as soon as he can.
This is how it was presented on social networks, being cataloged as 'Element #16'.
Deportivo Cali occupies fifth place in the League standings, with 14 points, and this Friday, on the tenth day of the championship, it will host Once Caldas in Palmaseca. The team led by Jaime de la Pava is looking for points not only to stay within the top eight of the League, but also to move away from the relegation zone, where Patriotas and Jaguares are today.
SPORTS
With Futbolred
