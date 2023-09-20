Apple is one of the most recognized technology brands, therefore, its devices iPhone They are known for their quality, innovation and elegant design. In such a context, various companies, seeking to satisfy the needs of their customers, place discounts on the devices of the aforementioned brand.

Consumers often choose Apple products for their reliable performance, the iOS operating system, for this reason, Elektra, Soriana and Bodega Aurrera were shocked by the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Therefore, we tell you which of the mentioned companies you can find the cheapest smartphone.

Apple offers periodic software updates that improve the performance and security of devices for several years after their purchase, which is why, this September, after announcing the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro, users are comparing its features with the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Given this, various companies such as Aurrera Winery, Soriana, and the department store Elektrahave had an impact by lowering the prices of iPhone 14 Pro Max, thus attracting more customers who are lovers of technology and are not left wanting to purchase a device from the well-known Apple brand.

Bodega Aurrera: price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

The retail chain founded by Jerónimo Arango, Aurrera Winery Standing out for being ‘The champion of low prices’, it usually attracts consumers with special promotions both on its website and in physical stores, this time, it made an impact due to the price at which it offers the iPhone 14 Pro Max: $23,999.00 pesos.

Soriana: price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

The supermarket chain, Organization Sorianaoffers an extensive and complete line of food, clothing, general merchandise, health products and basic services, which is why, in seeking to satisfy the needs of its customers, it placed a discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this by offering it for $23,999.00 pesos.

Elektra: price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

The department store founded by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Elektrastands out by offering its clients electronics, white goods, appliances, furniture, motorcycles, cell phones, computing and electronic money transfer services in Mexico, Central and South America.

This time, it attracted tech lovers by placing the iPhone 14 Pro Max for a cost of $24,999 pesos.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Features:

The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen with which you can see your content clearly and clearly; and with its 48 MP camera you can capture memorable moments of your daily life, even in low light.

Likewise, it stands out that you will not have to worry about the battery since it lasts 29 hours, however, it may vary depending on the network, usage patterns, among other points.

➣ Battery: Lithium Ion

➣ Bluetooth: Yes

➣ Secondary Camera: 12 MP

➣ Manufacturing material: Stainless Steel

➣ Internal Memory: 128 GB

➣Screen Size: 6.7 Inches

➣ GPS: Yes

➣ Waterproof: Yes

➣ SIM Type: Nano

➣ Processor: A16 Bionic Chip

➣ Operating System: iOS

➣ RAM Memory Capacity: 6 GB

➣ Camera: 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP +12 MP