Portable consoles have become one of the most prominent entertainment options. This because of offer superior playability to high-end devices that are even compared to gaming computers.

In this scenario you must know that Elektra has the powerful Steam Deck console 256GB only $10,399. This price represents a significant savings compared to the store's own previous price of $16,999 and the one offered by $15,999 Liverpool.

The Steam Deck, designed to offer an ePC-like gaming experience in a portable format, it has gained global attention for its ability to run high-end games with the same quality as a desktop computer.

Featuring a Linux-based operating system called SteamOS, the console also allows users to install and run other operating systems such as Windows, thus providing greater flexibility.

With buttons, joysticks, triggers and a touch screen, The Steam Deck offers a comfortable and fluid gaming experience. Its portable design, weighing approximately 669 grams, allows it to be easily carried in a bag or hand, similar to the popular Nintendo Switch console.

One of the highlights of the Steam Deck is its extensive compatibility with games. Being integrated with the Steam platform, it offers access to a huge library spanning a variety of genres and styles, from AAA games to indies and retro titles.

Besides, the Power of the hardware built into the Steam Deck Ensures optimal performance for a wide range of games. Big-name titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Persona 5 Royal and Baldur's Gate 3 have passed compatibility testing, demonstrating the console's ability to deliver a high-quality gaming experience.