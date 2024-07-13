The Nintendo Switch console has become a trend thanks to the fact that since 2017 it has conquered gamers and is now recognized thanks to the fact that it has broken a new longevity record, therefore, if you do not have it yet, and this vacation you want to be part of the world of video games, so that you do not run out of savings, We tell you that Elektra is selling off a Nintendo Switch console with accessories cheaper than Liverpool and Sears.

Different stores usually offer discounts and flexible payment options for the Nintendo Switch, since they know the prestige it has, because After more than 6 years of being the main console of the video game developer company, it conquers with its extensive catalog of video gamesAmong them, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is the most popular since it has fun gameplay for all ages.

Find out the price, details and payment opportunities offered by department stores such as Liverpool, Elektra, and Sears when offering this popular console that everyone wants to have, because in addition to Being a high-demand electronic, companies offer it with a kit to stand out from their competitors.

On the one hand, Liverpool, the department store that is currently having end-of-season sales with its “La Gran Barata” sales campaign, is offering the Nintendo Switch OLED 64 GB Console + Accessories with a great discount, so, after maintaining a price of $7,199, you can now buy it for only $5,599. with the opportunity to purchase it with up to 6 months without interest for $933.17 and free shipping to the entire country.

Meanwhile, the department store owned by Carlos Slim, offers in its promotions catalog, the Nintendo Switch Oled 64Gb Neon Plus 22 In 1 Accessories Kit with a great offer, for which You can buy it for only $5,539 with the option of ordering it from the comfort of your home and having free shipping.

However, the Salinas Pliego retail company has stood out by selling the NINTENDO SWITCH OLED 64GB NEON PLUS 22 IN 1 ACCESSORY KIT at an irresistible price, since it previously cost $7,999 and now you can buy it in cash for $5,499 with the Elektra loan option of paying 130 Mexican pesos per week.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Oled 64Gb Neon Plus 22-in-1 Accessory Kit

◉ It has a USB port and HDMI output, which allow you to connect accessories and charge the battery of your controller while you play.

◉ Its technology was created to provide new challenges to both beginner and expert players.

◉ Switch became one of the most versatile consoles on the market thanks to its portable and desktop use.

◉ The Joy-con have special buttons for taking screenshots. They also have an infrared camera that can read the distance to objects and even detect shapes.

◉ Nintendo developed this model with the aim of having all the comforts of elite technology in a portable device with which you can play and enjoy various online content.

◉ You will be able to play music, watch your favorite movies and series through downloadable applications.

Specifications:

◉ 7 inch OLED capacitive touch screen

◉ 1280x720p resolution

◉ CPU/GPU: NVIDIA Tegra Processor

◉ Console memory: 64 GB

◉ Video Output – Maximum resolution: 1920×1080 @ 60 fps (via HDMI cable in TV mode), 1280×720 (desktop and laptop mode)

◉ Audio Output: Supports Linear PCM 5.1 (via HDMI cable in TV mode)

◉ Speakers: Stereo

◉ Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Brightness sensor, Communication features

◉ Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compliant)

◉ Bluetooth 4.1

◉ Wired LAN (TV mode)

◉ Battery capacity: 4310mAh

◉ Battery life: Approximately 4.5 to 9 hours