The department store founded by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Elektra went viral for the impressive way of winning over clients by give a jacket, gloves and helmet, when buying motorcycles with this price.

Although, various companies, seeking to stand out in the market among their competitors, place sales, liquidations or discounts, this time, Elektra made an impact by giving away jackets, gloves and helmets, For your customers who purchase Italika and Hero motorcycles, don’t miss the opportunity and find out the details.

Elektra, the department store that offers a wide variety of products in its departments of electronics, appliances, appliances, furniture, motorcycles, tires, accumulators, bicycles, cell phones, computers, toys, among as well as financial services, on its website shows that in the mobility category they will be able find up to 35% discount.

Therefore, if you are looking for a new motorcycle from the Italika brand, which stands out for being a Mexican motorcycle brand that is dedicated to assembling motorcycles in Toluca, or if you want a model from the Hero brand, Elektra offers these gifts for its clients who purchase motorcycles of a certain amount.

What does the store give away when you buy Italika with Elektra Credit?

⦿ On motorcycles with a price less than $29,999: Jacket and gloves

⦿ On motorcycles with a price less than $30,000: Jacket plus gloves and helmet

Italika and Hero motorcycles at Elektra

Italika D150 LT Black Scooter

If what you want is to travel safely and quickly throughout the city, this model stands out by having an electric and pedal starting system to be easier to use, it has an automatic transmission, front and rear drum brakes.

It has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 8.31 Hp / 7500 RPM, a displacement of 149.6 CC.

⦿ Price: $19,899

⦿ Displacement: 149.6 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 28 km/l

⦿ Transmission: Automatic

⦿ Load capacity: 150 kg

Italika 125Z Motorcycle Blue with Black

With this model you can release your adrenaline in any destination, this Italika stands out for its electric and pedal starting system that is very easy to use, it has a standard transmission, front disc brakes and rear drum brakes.

Characteristics

⦿ Price: $27,999

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 34 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Standard

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg

Italika FT150 Black Work Motorcycle

With this model you can move easily and save fuel, this is because it has a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 11.2 Hp, in addition to having a standard transmission and front and rear drum brakes.

Characteristics:

⦿ Price: $18,899

⦿ Displacement: 149 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 32 Km/l

⦿ Transmission: Standard 5-speed chain

⦿ Load Capacity: 150 Kg