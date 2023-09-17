Elektra or Coppel? When choosing a new vehicle, consumers compare brands to find the best option that stands out between quality and price, so if what you want is a two-wheeled vehicle, We will tell you which company offers 3 Italika motorcycles for 17, 18 and 19 thousand pesos with a discount.

Find out the price and characteristics of these models offered by the department store founded by Ricardo Salinas Pliego, Elektrabecause in seeking to stand out from the competition, it placed great discounts on its motorcycles, so customers can purchase the vehicle that best suits their needs.

The Mexican motorcycle brand that is dedicated to assembling motorcycles in Toluca, which has its headquarters in Mexico City, Italika, which stands out for the wide range in its catalog of motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, sports motorcycles and electric motorcycles, the which have design and parts manufactured by Hyosung, from South Korea.

Therefore, given its impact on the industry, Elektra, the store founded in 1950, which provides a wide variety of products from electronics to furniture and financial services so that its customers can purchase all the items they want, by being able to purchase for months without interests.

Italika motorcycles at Elektra

For this reason, Elektra made an impact by offering three Italika models at attractive prices, which has attracted buyers looking for an economical way to get around the city. Don’t miss the opportunity to discover these promotions.

Italika D150 LT Black Scooter

The Italika scooter model D150 LT has an electric and pedal starting system to be easier to use, it has an automatic transmission, front and rear drum brakes, which gives you greater grip, control and comfort when driving.

With this model you can travel safely and quickly, these are its characteristics:

⦿ Price: $19,899

⦿ Displacement: 149.6 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 28 km/l

⦿Transmission: Automatic

⦿ Load capacity: 150 kg

Italika FT125 TS Work Motorcycle Red with Black

With this two-wheeled vehicle, you can release your adrenaline on the street, highway or on the track by having a 4-stroke engine with a maximum power of 10.7 Hp @ 8500 RPM, a displacement of 124 CC and a maximum torque of 9.5 Nm / 7500 RPM.

⦿ Price: $18,699

⦿ Displacement: 124 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 38 km/l

⦿ 4 Stroke Engine

⦿ Transmission: Standard



Italika D150 LT Black Scooter

If what you want is to travel safely, look at the features of this model that has an electric and pedal starting system to be easier to use, it has an automatic transmission, front and rear drum brakes.

⦿ Price: $19,899

⦿ Displacement: 149.6 CC

⦿ Approximate Fuel Yield: 28 km/l

⦿ Transmission: Automatic

⦿ Load capacity: 150 kg