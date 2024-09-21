Elektra has launched an irresistible offer for fans of premium technology, offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with a shocking discount of $12,899. This device, whose original price was $33,788, is now You can purchase it for only $20,899in addition to having the possibility of paying it in up to 6 months without interest, making the purchase even more attractive.

He Galaxy S24 Ultraa benchmark in the high-end smartphone category, not only stands out for its low price, but also for its cutting-edge features. With a titanium structure, this phone combines strength and elegance, offering a superior user experience.

His 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers a 4K Quad HD+ resolution (3120×1440)providing exceptional images in sharpness and color, ideal for those who enjoy multimedia content.

Equipped with the powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, the Galaxy S24 Ultra ensures smooth performance, perfect for multitasking and demanding applications. In addition, its 512GB of storage internal storage ensures enough space to store photos, videos, apps and more, without worrying about running out of space.

In the photographic section, the Galaxy S24 Ultra iimpresses with its four-lens camera system. Its lens stands out 12MP wide angle and an impressive 200MP optical zoomwhich allows you to capture high-quality images in any lighting conditions. Built-in artificial intelligence optimizes every shot, ensuring sharp details and vivid colors.