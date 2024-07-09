Do you want to buy perfumes from brands known for leaving exquisite fragrances on any occasion? Elektra allows you to stand out in all places thanks to the fact that it offers accessories for all tastes, as well as discounts and payment flexibility. With discounts of up to 81% on perfumes from luxury brands such as Ferragamo, Chanel, Nautica, Calvin Klein and more, it’s the perfect time to renew your fragrance collection.

The department store owned by Mexican tycoon Ricardo Salinas Pliego offers a wide variety of discounted perfumes to suit all tastes for both men and women. Here are some of the featured fragrances Whether you prefer to stand out with sweetness at a romantic dinner or with elegance on a formal date.

Salvatore Ferragamo Subtil 100Ml Edt Spray – Men

◉ Price: $459 or 60 pesos per week

◉ Top notes: Ginger, mandarin, lotus leaf and cardamom

◉ Heart notes: Coriander, pink pepper, violet and artemisia

◉ Base notes: Amber, musk and patchouli

Chanel Gabrielle Perfume 100ml 3.4floz Women

◉ Price: $3,523 or 85 pesos per week

Nautica Voyage 100 Ml Edt Spray – Men

◉ Price: $349 or 45 pesos per week

◉ A 100 ml perfume made to give gentlemen a fresh air that accompanies them throughout the day. With this exquisite perfume you will reinforce your personality and feel confident.

CK Be 200 Ml Edt Spray by Calvin Klein

◉ Price: $589 or 43 pesos per week

◉ The CK Be fragrance has a fresh, woody aroma with an oriental touch.

◉ Top notes include lavender, green notes, mint, mandarin orange, juniper and bergamot; middle notes with green grass, magnolia, orchid, freesia, peach and jasmine; and base notes with sandalwood, amber, opoponax, musk, cedar and vanilla.

Katy Perry 100 ml Edp Spray

◉ Price: $439 or 58 pesos per week

◉ Top notes: Bamboo, red apple, peach and gardenia

◉ Heart notes: Rose, strawberry and jasmine

◉ Base notes: Coconut, vanilla, musk, amber, orchid and sandalwood

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to purchase luxury perfumes at unbeatable prices at Elektra. With a variety of fragrances for all tastes and attractive promotions, Elektra is positioned as the best option for your perfume and fashion accessories purchases, as it offers financing options that adapt to your budget so you can renew your wardrobe without worrying about your savings.

The retail company, besides standing out from its competitors for its irresistible prices on perfumes for women, men, children and all tastes, also has a wide range of financial items and services, including accessories for your outfits, from watches and handbags to luxury brand jewelry. Take advantage of the promotions and stand out wherever you go this holiday season.